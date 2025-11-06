Interstellar visitor raises new questions about planetary systems (KOR)

In early July, when daytime temperatures hovered around 33 degrees Celsius in Korea, news of a new celestial object spread quickly online. The International Astronomical Union assigned it the temporary name A11pl3Z. Its orbital eccentricity was calculated at 6.1; by comparison, a circle has an eccentricity of zero, and closed, hyperbolic Sun-bound orbits have an eccentricity higher than one. With an eccentricity of 6.1, the object is on a clearly unbound, interstellar trajectory. Astronomers concluded it originated outside the solar system and gave it a formal designation: 3I/ATLAS, meaning the third confirmed interstellar object.Members of the discovery team urgently contacted the Korea Astronomy and Space Science Institute’s exoplanet monitoring network, KMTNet, which operates telescopes in Chile, South Africa and Australia. “An interstellar object has been spotted, and observing conditions are ideal at all locations. Could we use director’s discretionary time?” they asked. Permission was granted, and observations began immediately.Like images captured by other observatories, the KMTNet data showed a hazy coma and tail, confirming it is an interstellar comet. Further analysis by the James Webb Space Telescope revealed its composition differed markedly from comets in the solar system. Although 3I was still beyond the boundary where ice typically begins to sublimate, it emitted jets of vapor comparable to water blasted from a high-pressure hose. The data also showed carbon dioxide levels eight times higher than water. Researchers say this suggests the object formed in a much colder and chemically distinct environment than the one that shaped the solar system.The object is now moving away from the Sun at a speed of 58 kilometers per second and is not trapped by the Sun’s gravity. In late October, about a month after its closest approach to the Sun, 3I appeared briefly in the morning sky before disappearing into deep darkness.Its exact origin remains unknown. Some astronomers suspect it was ejected from stars in the Milky Way’s thick disk, a region populated by older stars containing primordial material. It may have wandered for millions of years before passing through our solar system.As the interstellar visitor leaves, it raises lingering questions about how different planetary systems form, and how many more such travelers may cross our skies.한낮 기온이 33도를 오르내리던 7월 초, 새로운 천체를 발견했다는 소식이 인터넷을 달궜다. 국제천문연맹이 붙인 임시 이름은 ‘A11pl3Z’, 궤도 이심률은 6.1로 나타났다. 원의 이심률은 0, 숫자가 클수록 직선에 가깝다. 값이 이렇게 큰 것은 성간 천체밖에는 없다. 천문학자들은 ‘성간 기원(Interstellar)’을 뜻하는 ‘I’에, 세 번째라는 뜻으로 ‘3I’라고 공식 명명했다.같은 팀 동료가 칠레·남아공·호주에 있는 우리 천문연구원의 외계행성탐색시스템(KMTNet) 운영 책임자에게 급히 전화를 걸었다. ‘성간 천체가 발견됐고, 세 곳 다 조건이 좋습니다. 혹시 대장 시간(DD time, 천문대장의 직권으로 긴급하게 쓸 수 있는 관측시간) 쓸 수 있을까요?’ 허가가 떨어지자, 즉시 관측에 들어갔다. 여러 해외 천문대에서 보고한 것처럼, 우리 영상에도 기체로 된 뿌연 코마와 꼬리가 드러났다. 외계 혜성이다.제임스웹 우주망원경(JWST)은 3I의 성분이 태양계 혜성과 다르다는 것을 짚어냈다. 3I는 얼음이 기화하기 시작하는 경계선 밖에 있었지만, 마치 소방 호스에서 물이 콸콸 쏟아지듯 수증기를 뿜어냈다. 게다가 이산화탄소는 물에 비해 8배 많았다. 태양계보다 차갑고, 화학적으로 다른 환경에서 태어났다는 증거다. 예상 밖 결과에 과학자들은 혼란스러워했다. 우리와 다른 세계의 차이가 이렇게 클 줄은 몰랐던 탓이다.태양 기준으로 초속 58㎞의 속도로 멀어지는 이 낯선 손님은 그 중력에 속박되지 않았다. 지난 10월 말, 태양에 접근하고 난 한 달 뒤, 3I는 새벽 하늘에 잠깐 보였다가 이내 칠흑처럼 차가운 어둠에 묻힌다. 그게 뒷모습이다. 어디서 왔을까. 고향은 어디일까. 고대(古代)의 원시 물질을 품은 별들이 빽빽한 우리 은하의 ‘두꺼운 원반(thick disk)’에서 튕겨 나왔을 거라 짐작할 뿐. 멀리서 날아든 손님이 스친 자리에, 긴 여운이 남는다.