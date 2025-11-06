Kim now admits receiving Chanel bag, but questions remain (KOR)

Kim Keon Hee, wife of former President Yoon Suk Yeol, has admitted for the first time that she received Chanel handbags from a figure linked to the Unification Church shortly after the 2022 presidential election. Her legal team said Wednesday that “Kim acknowledges receiving two handbags from Jeon Seong-bae,” a man often referred to as a shamanic adviser. They added that the bags were never used and were returned to Jeon.Until now, Kim and her aides had flatly denied accepting luxury goods. The sudden shift appears to be linked to ongoing court proceedings, where Jeon recently altered his previous testimony, putting pressure on the defense. In effect, Kim has acknowledged that parts of her earlier statements to the special counsel were untrue. From this point, further denials or inconsistencies will only erode public trust.While admitting to receiving the handbags, Kim’s side continues to deny any connection to former President Yoon’s official duties or any expectation of favors. They argue that the gifts were offered without conditions — a claim many find difficult to accept. Kim also denies allegations that she received a diamond necklace worth about 60 million won. That leaves only two possibilities: Either Jeon is lying about giving it, or Kim is lying about receiving it.The Chanel bag case is one of several controversies surrounding Kim. She has been linked to allegations of involvement in the presidential office relocation, meddling in People Power Party (PPP) candidate nominations, influencing the route of the Yangpyeong Expressway and the Deutsche Motors stock manipulation case. Questions about luxury goods are only part of a broader pattern. Kim once described herself as “a person of no importance,” but investigations and court proceedings continue to peel away layers of unresolved suspicion.Those involved — including Kim — must now abandon half-truths and cooperate fully with the legal process. The public expects transparency, not strategic admissions.Former President Yoon also bears responsibility. Indicted on charges of leading an attempted insurrection, he skipped 16 consecutive hearings before reappearing in court late last month. At a hearing on Nov. 3, former Special Warfare Commander Kwak Jong-geun testified that Yoon said he would “shoot to kill” figures like former party leader Han Dong-hoon during last year’s Armed Forces Day event. Yoon’s lawyers deny this, but the allegation demands further investigation.As a former head of state and commander in chief, Yoon must cooperate in clarifying the truth and resolving public doubts.윤석열 전 대통령 부인 김건희 여사가 2022년 대선 직후 통일교 측에서 제공한 샤넬백을 ‘건진법사’ 전성배씨를 통해 전달받았다고 시인했다. 김 여사의 변호인단은 어제 언론 공지를 통해 “김 여사는 전씨로부터 두 차례 가방 선물을 받은 사실을 인정한다”고 전했다. 그러면서 “해당 선물은 사용한 바 없이 이미 과거에 전씨에게 모두 반환했다”고 주장했다. 그전까지 샤넬백을 포함한 각종 금품 수수 의혹을 전면 부인해 왔던 김 여사 측이 부분 인정으로 입장을 바꾼 것이다. 현재 진행 중인 재판에서 전씨가 기존 진술을 뒤집는 등 상황이 불리하게 돌아가자 재판 대응 전략을 수정한 것으로 보인다. 일단 김 여사가 특검 수사에서 부분적으로 거짓말했다는 걸 고백한 셈인데, 더 이상의 거짓말은 없어야 한다.김 여사 측은 샤넬백 수수 사실은 시인하면서도 윤 전 대통령의 직무 관련성이나 대가성은 인정하지 않았다. 통일교 측에서 고가의 선물을 아무런 대가도 바라지 않고 순수한 뜻에서 줬다는 것인데, 쉽게 납득하기 어려운 주장이다. 김 여사 측은 통일교 측에서 6000만원대 다이아몬드 목걸이를 받았다는 의혹도 부인했다. 김 여사에게 목걸이를 전달했다는 전씨와 그런 사실이 없다는 김 여사 둘 중 한 명은 거짓말하는 셈이다.그동안 김 여사에게 제기된 의혹은 한둘이 아니다. 김 여사는 대통령 집무실 이전 과정에서의 이권 개입 의혹, 국민의힘 공천 개입 의혹, 경기도 양평고속도로 노선 변경 의혹, 도이치모터스 주가 조작 의혹 등을 받고 있다. 명품 가방·목걸이 등 금품 수수 의혹은 그중 일부일 뿐이다. 김 여사는 스스로 “아무것도 아닌 사람”이라고 했지만, 지난 정권의 핵심부에서 있었던 수많은 의혹의 실상이 특검 수사와 재판을 거치며 마치 양파껍질처럼 한 꺼풀씩 드러나고 있다. 이제라도 김 여사를 포함한 사건 관계자들은 얄팍한 거짓말로 법적 책임을 모면할 생각을 버리고 법정에서 진실을 밝히는 데 최대한 협조해야 한다.법정에서 각종 의혹의 진실을 철저히 밝혀야 할 의무는 윤 전 대통령에게도 있다. 내란 우두머리 혐의로 기소된 윤 전 대통령은 16회 연속으로 재판에 불출석했다가 지난달 말부터 법정에 다시 나왔다. 지난 3일 재판에서 증인으로 출석한 곽종근 전 육군 특수전사령관은 지난해 국군의날 윤 전 대통령이 “(한동훈 전 국민의힘 대표 등을) 총으로 쏴서라도 죽이겠다”고 말했다는 충격적인 증언을 했다. 윤 전 대통령 변호인단은 “그런 발언은 없었다”고 했지만, 추가 조사와 진상 규명이 필요한 부분이다. 과거 국정 최고 책임자이자 국군통수권자였던 윤 전 대통령은 국민적 의혹을 해소하고 진실을 밝히는 데 적극적으로 협조할 의무가 있다는 걸 명심하길 바란다.