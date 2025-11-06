100 rehearsals and a 62-mile march: Newbeat takes the hard road to 'Louder Than Ever'
Published: 06 Nov. 2025, 07:00
-
- SHIN HA-NEE
- [email protected]
Audio report: written by reporters, read by AI
A hundred rounds of choreography, a hundred vocal takes per verse and a 100-kilometer (62-mile) march across Korea: Newbeat is taking the hard road — literally.
The rookie boy band is carving out a distinct path for itself in the K-pop scene — usually defined by its glossy perfection — all while eyeing the U.S. market with bright-eyed ambition.
“We’re a team built on camaraderie,” said member Jeon Yeo-yeo-jeong during an interview with the Korea JoongAng Daily in western Seoul on Oct. 28, ahead of the release of Newbeat’s first EP, “Louder Than Ever.”
“Looking back, I realized that we’ve been on a journey most people would consider too difficult or avoid,” Jeon continued, “but we love the challenge. We're the kind of team to take the harder path, even if it seems risky or exhausting.”
Jeon’s confidence comes from Newbeat’s trajectory, which has indeed been unique, especially since the boy band is competing with those from bigger agencies in the increasingly capital-driven K-pop industry.
Newbeat debuted in March under the agency Beat Interactive as a septet, with members Jeon, Park Min-seok, Hong Min-sung, Choi Seo-hyun, Kim Tae-yang, Jo Yun-hu and Kim Ri-woo
Before its debut, the group busked across 14 cities in the United States, performing dance covers on the streets. The members also embarked on a 100-kilometer road trip on foot from Gangwon to Seoul, a three-day journey, as a team-building exercise.
Both of those ventures not only brought them closer but also made them more resilient, ready for anything that life throws their way.
“When we get exhausted, we always remind each other, ‘We did the 100-kilometer march. This is nothing compared to that,’” said Kim.
With a smile, he added, “But, well, if I were given the choice to do it all over again, I probably wouldn't take it.”
Newbeat debuted with a full-length album, “Raw and Rad” — an increasingly unusual move for a rookie group. For their debut showcase, the members performed the album’s lead track, “Flip the Coin,” while wearing small horns on stage, symbolizing their bold, mischievous individuality.
“Louder Than Ever” comes about seven months after “Raw and Rad” and continues that narrative of unapologetic uniqueness.
“With our previous track, ‘Flip the Coin,’ we wanted to deliver a message that being different doesn’t mean being wrong,” explained Jeon. “We expand on that message in this new album.”
“Louder Than Ever” features the dual lead tracks “Look So Good” and “Loud,” along with B-sides “Natural” and “Unbelievable.”
“Look So Good” leans into a retro, Y2K vibe, with lyrics about self-confidence and self-love. “Loud,” on the other hand, is an intense pop-rock song with bass house influences.
The album was produced by Neil Ormandy, known for his works with Bebe Rexha, Zara Larsson and Kelly Clarkson, and was recorded in the United States. The lyrics are predominantly in English.
Performance-wise, Newbeat pushed itself harder than ever. In the hours leading up to the interview, the members said they had stayed up all night perfecting their choreography. There was no one breathing down their necks; it was a choice they made themselves at the encouragement of Choi, the team’s designated “practice leader.”
Such sleepless nights are nothing new for the rookies. Before their performance at KCON LA 2025 in August, the members challenged themselves to run through the choreography for the group’s August digital single “Cappuccino” 100 times.
“After hitting that 100-round mark, we became more resilient,” said Jo.
And the members have kept that discipline for their new songs.
“When our practice drags on and everybody grows tired, we tell ourselves, ‘Let’s call it a day after just one more round,’” said Park, the group’s leader.
With a smile, he added, “After that, someone says, ‘Let’s do just three more. After three more, we’ll be able to perform at Coachella.’”
Beat Interactive was recently acquired by Hanchang, a broadcasting equipment manufacturer. Hanchang’s Kim Se-hwang, the head of the company’s entertainment business and a legendary guitarist of the disbanded Korean rock band NEXT, played the guitar for “Louder Than Ever.”
“One piece of advice from Kim [Se-hwang] that really stuck with me was that we need to sing a verse at least 100 times, even 1,000 times, to make it truly ours,” said Kim Tae-yang.
Now eight months into their career, Newbeat is slowly but surely adapting to its busy schedule as it begins to take on bigger stages, performing at KCON LA Japan in May and KCON LA in August. Having seen firsthand their audience grow, the members say they feel a greater responsibility to make their fandom, now officially named Neuro, proud.
“When we were trainees, we didn’t have a fandom to follow and directly support us,” recalled Jo. “After meeting fans in person and receiving fan letters and messages, I’ve started to feel a stronger sense of responsibility and ambition to make them happy with great performances.”
“The moment that stood out to me was when I saw our fans at the KCON LA venue wearing the beaded bracelets we made during our U.S. busking promotions last year,” Jeon shared.
“One year is a long time, but they remembered us and kept our gifts. I’m really grateful for that.”
For Park, this year marks a new beginning.
“Newbeat is like a new family to me,” he said. “Beyond just listening to our music, I wish the message [of embracing one’s true self] reaches listeners.”
BY SHIN HA-NEE [[email protected]]
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
To write comments, please log in to one of the accounts.
Standards Board Policy (0/250자)