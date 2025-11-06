Monsta X to finish year strong with new single, 10th anniversary concert film

HYBE chief faces third round of grilling over IPO fraud allegations

'I-Know' from TVXQ's U-Know Yunho aims to share highs and lows

100 rehearsals and a 62-mile march: Newbeat takes the hard road to 'Louder Than Ever'

Related Stories

She built K-pop boy bands — and a vision of hope along the journey

Boy bands Xikers, Newbeat and Trendz set to return soon with new music

Boy band Newbeat collaborates with Tappytoon for new music video

Hanbok for the holiday: K-pop idols don traditional attire for Chuseok

Lee calls for ‘strategic cooperation’ with China to resume dialogue with North in first summit