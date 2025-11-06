Boy band Enhypen to host special fan event for 5th anniversary at Lotte World
Published: 06 Nov. 2025, 16:59
- SHIN MIN-HEE
Boy band Enhypen is set to host a special event for fans at Lotte World in Songpa District, southern Seoul, on Nov. 22 to celebrate the fifth anniversary of its debut, its agency Belift Lab said on Thursday.
Titled “Enhypen 5th ENniversary Night,” the event begins at 11:30 p.m. with a live hourlong performance by the band. Fans will then be able to enjoy the rides in Lotte World and partake in photo ops until 5 a.m. on Nov. 23.
Enhypen’s performance will also be livestreamed on YouTube and the fan community platform Weverse.
A total of 3,000 fans will be chosen to attend the event. More information is available on Enhypen’s Weverse page.
Enhypen was formed in 2020 through Mnet’s music survival show “I-Land.” It debuted with the EP “Border: Day One” the same year and has since released songs including “Given-Taken” (2020), “Drunk-Dazed” (2021) and “Tamed-Dashed” (2021).
