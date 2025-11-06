G-Dragon opens up about considering retirement after drug probe

K-pop superstar G-Dragon revealed in a recent interview that he was so disheartened by a drug allegation probe two years ago that he considered retiring from the music industry.The leader of the influential K-pop group Big Bang opened up about the emotional toll of the investigation during an appearance on MBC's current affairs program "Sohn Suk-hee's Questions," which aired Wednesday."I was involved in a certain incident about a year before releasing 'Power,'" G-Dragon said, referring to his 2023 investigation on suspicion of violating the Act on the Control of Narcotics. The singer was ultimately cleared of all charges in December 2023. "There was nowhere to voice my personal opinions or feelings. Even though I was a victim, the situation spiraled out of control, leaving me feeling disheartened and empty."G-Dragon, a fashion icon and highly regarded singer and songwriter, returned to the music scene after a seven-year hiatus with his new single, "Power," last November.He explained that the song encapsulates his experiences from that difficult period."I didn't even want to hold a press conference to state my position," he said. "I thought, 'Is it right for me to make a comeback?' I could have just retired and lived as an ordinary person, but there was no reason to do that either."He described "Power" as a "humorous satire on the media.""The only thing I could do during that difficult time was to express myself through music," he added.G-Dragon is currently on his "Übermensch" world tour. Following shows in Hanoi, Vietnam, on Saturday and Sunday, he is scheduled to hold the final concerts of the tour at the Gocheok Sky Dome in Seoul from Dec. 12 to 14.Yonhap