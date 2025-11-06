More in K-pop

HYBE to launch direct messaging service for K-pop fans in China via QQ Music

Jay Park's LNGSHOT prepares for debut with new mixtape release

Singer Park Jin-young hopes to do more for K-pop industry through presidential committee role

100 rehearsals and a 62-mile march: Newbeat takes the hard road to 'Louder Than Ever'

'I-Know' from TVXQ's U-Know Yunho aims to share highs and lows