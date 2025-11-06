HYBE to launch direct messaging service for K-pop fans in China via QQ Music
Published: 06 Nov. 2025, 13:42
-
- YOON SO-YEON
- [email protected]
HYBE will launch its direct messaging service for K-pop fans in China via QQ Music starting Nov. 18.
The K-pop company's Weverse fan community app will launch the Weverse DM feature on QQ Music as the Chinese music streamer's in-app service.
QQ Music is China's largest music streaming platform, operated by Tencent Music Entertainment.
This will allow Chinese fans K-pop artists on the Weverse service — bands BTS, Tomorrow X Together, Le Sserafim and more — as well as actors Byeon Woo-seok and Lee Chae-min to communicate directly with the stars through the messaging service.
"We plan on expanding our businesses in China to allow fans within China to access our services more easily," a Weverse official said in a press release.
BY YOON SO-YEON [[email protected]]
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
To write comments, please log in to one of the accounts.
Standards Board Policy (0/250자)