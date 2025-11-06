 Jay Park's LNGSHOT prepares for debut with new mixtape release
Jay Park's LNGSHOT prepares for debut with new mixtape release

Published: 06 Nov. 2025, 12:44
Soon-to-debut boy band LNGSHOT [MORE VISION]

Soon-to-debut boy band LNGSHOT [MORE VISION]

 
Music producer Jay Park's first K-pop boy band LNGSHOT released a new mixtape titled "4shoboiz Mixtape" on Wednesday, warming up to its official debut next year.
 
LNGSHOT — a four-member group composed of Louis, Ohyul, Woojin and Ryul, pronounced "long shot" — released the new compilation of eight tracks that have been created by the members, according to the band's agency More Vision.
 

The band also released its own online show, "4shoboiz Scene Dump," which shows the work process of the members along with their everyday lives.
 
The group is scheduled to officially debut in January next year.  
 
Jay Park introduced the group on stage at a university festival held at Hanyang University in Seongdong District, eastern Seoul, on Sept. 19. LNGSHOT performed a new song at the event.
 
 

BY YOON SO-YEON [[email protected]]
tags LNGSHOT Jay Park More Vision

