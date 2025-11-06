Newbeat picks agency for China activities
Published: 06 Nov. 2025
SHIN MIN-HEE
Newbeat has signed with Chinese entertainment company Modern Sky for its upcoming music and activities in China, the boy band’s Korean agency Beat Interactive said Thursday.
Modern Sky is one of China’s largest talent agencies, managing some 160 artists and releasing over 600 albums. It specializes in music, publication and shows, particularly the Strawberry Music Festival and MDSK Music Festival.
More information on future projects in China will be announced later.
Newbeat debuted in March and has rolled out singles “Jello,” “Hiccups” and “Flip the Coin.” The septet released its first EP “Louder than Ever” on Thursday.
