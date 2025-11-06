Seventeen adds 'NEW_' concerts in Singapore, Philippines
Published: 06 Nov. 2025, 17:08
- SHIN MIN-HEE
Boy band Seventeen added concerts in Singapore and the Philippines to the Asian leg of its ongoing “NEW_” world tour, agency Pledis Entertainment said Thursday.
The band will perform at the National Stadium in Singapore on March 7 next year, and then the Philippine Sports Stadium in Bulacan, the Philippines, on March 21.
Seventeen kicked off its tour in September with a two-day show at Incheon Asiad Main Stadium to an audience of 54,000. Its ensuing two-day concerts in Hong Kong saw 72,600 concertgoers.
The band recently wrapped up the U.S. leg of their tour and is set to perform in Nagoya, Japan, on Nov. 27.
Seventeen debuted in 2015 with the EP “17 Carat.” The band of 13 members is best known for songs like “Adore U” (2015), “Don’t Wanna Cry” (2017), “Home” (2019), “Left & Right” (2020) and “F*ck My Life” (2023).
