Baeksang awards to add stage musical category next year

Published: 06 Nov. 2025, 13:42
The Baeksang Arts Awards' signs an MOU with the Korea Musical Theatre Association to establish a new musical category at the annual awards ceremony. [BAEKSANG ARTS AWARDS ORGANIZING COMMITTEE, HLL JOONGANG]

The Baeksang Arts Awards announced that it will establish a new category for stage musicals, starting with next year's 62nd awards ceremony.
 
The news comes as part of a recently signed memorandum of understanding between HLL JoongAng, the organizer of the Baeksang awards, and the Korea Musical Theatre Association, according to the Baeksang organizing committee's press release on Thursday.
 

Next year marks the 60th anniversary of Korean musical theater, which began with the 1966 production, “Sweet, Come to me Stealthily.” The local musical scene has since grown immensely and even gained worldwide appeal, as demonstrated by 2024 Tony Award winner “Maybe Happy Ending.”
 
Baeksang's musical category will feature three awards: Best Work, given to a production for its results or contributions to the field; Creative Award, honoring creative achievements by writers, composers, arrangers and sound, stage and lighting designers; and Performance Award, given to the best actor, regardless of gender.
 
“K-musical fandom is expanding not only in Korea but also abroad,” said HLL JoongAng CEO Kang Ju-yeon. “We thought it was high time that we established a new musical category to match the trend in Korean content, as well as the demand from the public. The Baeksang Arts Awards will endeavor to grow in line with K-musicals and the Korea Musical Theatre Association.”
 
Launched in 1965, the Baeksang Arts Awards are one of the three most prestigious screen accolades in Korea, alongside the Daejong International Film Awards and the Blue Dragon Film Awards. The Baeksang Arts Awards recognizes excellence in film, broadcasting and theater in Korea, along with the newly-added musical category.

BY YOON SO-YEON [[email protected]]
