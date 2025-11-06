 Comedian Park Mi-sun makes rare public appearance to talk about ongoing cancer treatment
Comedian Park Mi-sun makes rare public appearance to talk about ongoing cancer treatment

Published: 06 Nov. 2025, 12:07
Comedian Park Mi-sun appears on ″You Quiz on the Block″ talk show on Nov. 12. [TVN]

Comedian Park Mi-sun, who is currently undergoing treatment for cancer, made a rare public appearance to share an update on her condition.
 
Park appeared in the preview for tvN’s “You Quiz on the Block,” which aired Wednesday, marking her first television appearance since stepping away from broadcasting earlier this year due to health issues.
 

With her hair cut short, Park explained her decision to return to TV during treatment, saying she wanted to address false rumors. “There were too many fake news reports, so I came to report that I’m alive,” she said.
 
“I was planning to go in for radiation therapy after an outdoor shoot, but when they checked,” she began telling the story about the moment she was diagnosed with cancer before trailing off.
 
Maintaining her signature sense of humor, she joked about shaving her head, saying, “Didn’t I look a bit like Furiosa? You’re allowed to laugh.”
 
Park halted her broadcasting activities in February and revealed in August that she had been diagnosed with early-stage breast cancer and was receiving treatment. Her agency, Cube Entertainment, said at the time that she was on a break for health-related reasons, adding that it was difficult to confirm details due to the private nature of her medical condition.
 
She has completed radiation therapy and is currently undergoing chemotherapy.


This article was originally written in Korean and translated by a bilingual reporter with the help of generative AI tools. It was then edited by a native English-speaking editor. All AI-assisted translations are reviewed and refined by our newsroom.
BY KIM EUN-BIN [[email protected]]
tags Park Mi-sun cancer

