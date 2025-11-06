U.S. Patriot missile batteries return to South Korea after Middle East deployment

U.S. Patriot missile defense batteries have returned to South Korea after being temporarily deployed to the Middle East earlier this year, the U.S. Forces Korea (USFK) has said.In a release posted Wednesday, the USFK said it "proudly welcomes home" soldiers of the 2nd Battalion, 1st Air Defense Artillery Regiment, following their deployment to the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility in March."Around 500 personnel and artillery units at the battalion level returned on Oct. 30," a USFK official said.At a press conference in August, USFK Commander Gen. Xavier Brunson indicated that the Patriot batteries, which had been relocated to the Middle East for strategic flexibility, would return to South Korea for the latest equipment upgrades.The Patriot missile system is designed to intercept incoming ballistic missiles at low to mid-range altitudes and serves as part of South Korea's layered missile defense network, along with the Terminal High Altitude Area Defense system, to counter North Korean threats.Yonhap