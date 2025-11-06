 U.S. Patriot missile batteries return to South Korea after Middle East deployment
Korea JoongAng Daily

Home > National > Defense

print dictionary print

U.S. Patriot missile batteries return to South Korea after Middle East deployment

Published: 06 Nov. 2025, 15:42
This photo, taken from the U.S. Forces Korea website, shows the soldiers of 2nd Battalion, 1st Air Defense Artillery Regiment, 35th Air Defense Artillery Brigade being greeted by Eighth Army and 35th ADA leaders as they deplane at Osan Air Base, south of Seoul, on Oct. 30. [U.S. FORCES KOREA]

This photo, taken from the U.S. Forces Korea website, shows the soldiers of 2nd Battalion, 1st Air Defense Artillery Regiment, 35th Air Defense Artillery Brigade being greeted by Eighth Army and 35th ADA leaders as they deplane at Osan Air Base, south of Seoul, on Oct. 30. [U.S. FORCES KOREA]

 
U.S. Patriot missile defense batteries have returned to South Korea after being temporarily deployed to the Middle East earlier this year, the U.S. Forces Korea (USFK) has said.
 
In a release posted Wednesday, the USFK said it "proudly welcomes home" soldiers of the 2nd Battalion, 1st Air Defense Artillery Regiment, following their deployment to the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility in March.
 

Related Article

"Around 500 personnel and artillery units at the battalion level returned on Oct. 30," a USFK official said.
 
At a press conference in August, USFK Commander Gen. Xavier Brunson indicated that the Patriot batteries, which had been relocated to the Middle East for strategic flexibility, would return to South Korea for the latest equipment upgrades.
 
The Patriot missile system is designed to intercept incoming ballistic missiles at low to mid-range altitudes and serves as part of South Korea's layered missile defense network, along with the Terminal High Altitude Area Defense system, to counter North Korean threats.

Yonhap
tags korean peninsula defense security arms u.s. forces korea

More in Defense

Vice defense ministers of Korea, Canada discuss arms cooperation

U.S. Patriot missile batteries return to South Korea after Middle East deployment

North prepared to carry out another nuclear test on short notice: DIA

China utilizes 'wolf robots' for first time in live-fire exercise simulating Taiwan landing

Hegseth says Pentagon will support 'model ally' South Korea's drive for nuclear-powered submarines

Related Stories

Defense chiefs of South Korea, U.S. set to discuss alliance issues in key security talks

North Korea fires multiple artillery rockets coinciding with Hegseth's visit to JSA

[Column] An alliance defending against an exchange rate crisis

Bessent calls for allies' stronger defense commitments ahead of trade talks with Korea

South Korea, U.S. to hold combined tabletop military exercise in Pyeongtaek next week
Log in to Twitter or Facebook account to connect
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
help-image Social comment?
s
lock icon

To write comments, please log in to one of the accounts.

Standards Board Policy (0/250자)