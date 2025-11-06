North Korea vows to respond firmly to new U.S. sanctions imposed Thursday
Published: 06 Nov. 2025, 10:29
North Korea on Thursday vowed to respond firmly and patiently to a new round of U.S. sanctions.
"We clarify our clear stance as we confirmed again the U.S. ulterior intention to be hostile towards our state to the last," Kim Un-chol, North Korea’s vice minister for U.S. affairs of the Foreign Ministry, said in a statement, according to the Korean Central News Agency. "Recently, the new U.S. administration has imposed its exclusive sanctions on the DPRK, the fifth of their kind since its assumption of office, which marked an occasion of putting an end to the speculation of the world and the public opinion on the change in the U.S. policy towards the DPRK."
DPRK stands for Democratic People's Republic of Korea, which is the official name of North Korea.
"We clearly understood and reconfirmed the moves of the present U.S. administration to express its invariable hostile intention towards the DPRK again in an accustomed and traditional way," he said. "The U.S. should not expect or desire to see its own mode of dealing, which is full of pressure, appeasement, threat and blackmail, working on the DPRK some day. The U.S. sanctions will have no effect on the DPRK's thinking and viewpoint on it in the future, too, as in the past.
"Persistent practice of imposing sanctions by the present U.S. administration obsessed with the hostility towards the DPRK will only be recorded as a typical example symbolizing the failure in its incurable policy towards the DPRK. The U.S. needs to pay attention to the fact that there is no possibility for it to change the present strategic situation between the DPRK and the U.S. in its favor, no matter how desperately it may mobilize all its sanctions."
The U.S. Department of the Treasury announced on Tuesday that it imposed sanctions on eight North Korean nationals and two North Korea-based institutions for their alleged involvement in laundering proceeds from cybercrime.
A day earlier, the U.S. Department of State announced it would designate seven third-country vessels for sanctions over illegal ship-to-ship transfers of North Korean coal and iron ore.
The new measures come after a breakdown in high-level diplomacy between U.S. President Donald Trump and North Korean leader Kim Jong-un. Some observers have interpreted the moves as pressure aimed at resuming dialogue between the two.
This article was originally written in Korean and translated by a bilingual reporter with the help of generative AI tools. It was then edited by a native English-speaking editor. All AI-assisted translations are reviewed and refined by our newsroom.
