 North diplomat Kim Yong-nam buried with state honors during ceremony in Pyongyang
Published: 06 Nov. 2025, 09:44

Published: 06 Nov. 2025, 09:44
Kim Yong-nam, the former chairman of the North’s Standing Committee of the Supreme People’s Assembly who died on Nov. 3, is buried at the Patriotic Martyrs’ Cemetery in Sinmi-ri, Pyongyang, on Nov. 5 with North Korean leader Kim Jong-un in attendance, the Korean Central News Agency (KCNA) reported Nov. 6. [KCNA]

Veteran North Korean diplomat Kim Yong-nam was buried with state honors during a ceremony in Pyongyang on Wednesday.
 
According to the Korean Central News Agency (KCNA) on Thursday, Kim, a former chairman of the North’s Standing Committee of the Supreme People’s Assembly, was laid to rest at the Patriotic Martyrs’ Cemetery in Sinmi-ri, which is considered a national cemetery in North Korea. 
 

North Korean leader Kim Jong-un personally received Kim’s remains at the entrance of the cemetery. Premier Pak Thae-song delivered a eulogy.
 
"He made strenuous efforts by devoting his life to the country and revolution and he has enjoyed deep respect and love of the entire people for his noble traits and personality and feats," Pak said. "His whole life was a brilliant career of true son intensely loyal to the country and people."
 
Kim Jong-un bowed his head in silent tribute alongside other funeral attendees. As Kim Yong-nam's body was buried, shots were fired to honor him.
 
Kim Yong-nam died on Monday at the age of 97. The cause of death was multiple organ failure due to cancer-related toxicosis. A state funeral was held at the Sojang Club in Pyongyang.
 
Kim Yong-nam was one of North Korea’s most prominent diplomats, serving under Kim Il Sung, Kim Jong-il and Kim Jong-un. In 2018, he led a high-level delegation to South Korea for the PyeongChang Winter Olympics, which included Kim Yo-jong, the North Korean leader’s sister and senior Workers’ Party official.


This article was originally written in Korean and translated by a bilingual reporter with the help of generative AI tools. It was then edited by a native English-speaking editor. All AI-assisted translations are reviewed and refined by our newsroom.
BY KIM EUN-BIN [[email protected]]
