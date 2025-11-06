Russian military delegation arrives in North Korea, KCNA reports

A Russian military delegation has arrived in North Korea, the North's state media reported Thursday, as Pyongyang and Moscow have been deepening military cooperation.The delegation, led by Russian Deputy Defense Minister Viktor Goremykin, arrived in Pyongyang the previous day, according to the Korean Central News Agency (KCNA). It did not disclose other details, such as the itinerary and the purpose of the visit.He was welcomed by Pak Yong-il, vice director of the General Political Bureau of the Korean People's Army, and other military officials.South Korea's Unification Ministry said the trip appears to be a reciprocal visit after Pak's trip to Russia in April as both nations have been deepening military ties.Since the two nations signed a mutual defense treaty in June last year, North Korea has sent around 15,000 troops and conventional weapons to Russia to aid Moscow's war with Ukraine.South Korea's spy agency said Tuesday that around 5,000 North Korean construction troops have been moving to Russia since September and are likely to be mobilized for infrastructure reconstruction projects.Yonhap