Cho Kuk steps down to run for Rebuilding Korea Party leadership
Published: 06 Nov. 2025, 12:05
Cho Kuk stepped down as interim leader of the Rebuilding Korea Party on Thursday to run for party leader at the upcoming national convention.
“I will resign from my position as interim leader this afternoon to run for party leader,” Cho said during a party leadership meeting held at the National Assembly in Yeouido, western Seoul.
“I will return with a better version of myself,” he said, adding, “As this is my last official event as interim leader, I want to sincerely thank all the members of the emergency leadership committee.”
The Rebuilding Korea Party will hold its 2025 national convention in Cheongju, North Chungcheong, on Nov. 23 at Osco Convention Center, where it will elect its next leader and executive members.
This article was originally written in Korean and translated by a bilingual reporter with the help of generative AI tools. It was then edited by a native English-speaking editor. All AI-assisted translations are reviewed and refined by our newsroom.
BY JEONG HYE-JEONG [[email protected]]
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
