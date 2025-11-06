Parliamentary audit of presidential office halted amid scuffle over Lee's personal secretary

A parliamentary audit of the presidential office was halted after just an hour Thursday as a scuffle briefly erupted among lawmakers of the rival parties over the absence of President Lee Jae Myung's close aide and personal secretary.Kim Hyun-ji, the longtime aide of the president who was appointed as Lee's personal secretary in September, has been at the center of political strife in recent weeks, with the main opposition People Power Party (PPP) accusing Kim of overstepping her authority and being involved in personnel appointments as a "shadowy" confidant.The PPP has repeatedly demanded her attendance at the ongoing parliamentary audit, which began Oct. 13, but the ruling Democratic Party (DP) has blocked the PPP's move to bring her in as a witness.During the Steering Committee's audit of the presidential office, the first such audit under the Lee administration, rival lawmakers continued to spar over Kim's absence.As tensions flared even after the session recessed, video footage appeared to show PPP floor leader Song Eon-seog, while leaving the chamber, turning back and ramming shoulders with DP Rep. Lee Ki-heon, who was walking behind him, triggering a brief tussle between the two lawmakers.Rep. Song immediately held a press conference, claiming Rep. Lee had initiated the fight."Physical contact or violence is prohibited under the National Assembly Advancement Act, but such an act of violence regrettably took place today in the Steering Committee's audit of the presidential office," he said.Rep. Lee also held a press conference, saying Song turned around and "practically threw himself" at Lee after he said the PPP was disrupting the audit."I cannot help but condemn those who call me a thug when I am the victim here," Lee said.Kim's appointment sparked speculation that the reassignment could shield her from being summoned to the parliamentary audit as personal secretaries are typically exempt from such sessions. The presidential office has denied such claims, saying the reshuffle was unrelated to the audit.Yonhap