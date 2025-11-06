Disruptions reported on Gyeongui-Jungang Line after freight train derails
Published: 06 Nov. 2025, 17:10
- KIM MIN-YOUNG
A freight train derailed at around 3:36 p.m. Thursday and is causing significant disruption on the Gyeongui–Jungang Line of Seoul’s subway system.
Trains running between Ichon and Yongmun Station are currently bypassing Yongsan Station without stopping, according to the Korea Railroad Corporation (Korail).
Korail has confirmed that the derailed train consisted of 20 cars in total. The rear car of the train went off the track, though the train was not carrying any cargo at the time of the incident.
There were no casualties reported as of 5:02 p.m.
Passengers transferring between Line 1 and the Gyeongui–Jungang Line at Yongsan Station are advised to use alternative routes until further notice.
