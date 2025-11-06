 Ex-National Education Commission head appears for questioning over alleged bribery of ex-first lady
Ex-National Education Commission head appears for questioning over alleged bribery of ex-first lady

Published: 06 Nov. 2025, 16:12
Lee Bae-yong, former head of the National Education Commission, appears at the office of special counsel Min Joong-ki's team in Seoul on Nov. 6, to be questioned by the team over allegations that she gifted a golden turtle ornament to Kim Keon Hee, wife of former President Yoon Suk Yeol, following Yoon's presidential election win in March 2022 in hope of securing a senior government post. [YONHAP]

A former head of the National Educational Commission (NEC) appeared before a special counsel team Thursday to be questioned about bribery allegations involving former first lady Kim Keon Hee.
 
Special counsel Min Joong-ki's team has been investigating allegations that former NEC Chairperson Lee Bae-yong was appointed to the post after gifting a golden turtle ornament to Kim.
 

The bribery allegations surfaced after a special probe team searched the home of former first lady Kim's mother in connection with a real estate development scandal and discovered the golden turtle weighing 10 don (37.5 grams) along with a letter Lee had written to former President Yoon Suk Yeol and Kim.
 
The team suspects the turtle was given as a gift to Kim in exchange for Lee's appointment as the inaugural chief of the commission in September 2022.
 
Lee appeared at Min's office in a wheelchair at around 9:30 a.m. and did not respond when asked by reporters whether she offered the gold turtle as a bribe.
 
It marked the first time Lee appeared before the special counsel. She was asked previously to appear for questioning on Oct. 13 and 20, but declined, citing health reasons after receiving ankle surgery.
 

Yonhap
tags kim keon hee bribery national education commission yoon suk yeol gold

