 Ex-first lady's bail hearing to be held next Wednesday
Korea JoongAng Daily

Home > National > Social Affairs

print dictionary print

Ex-first lady's bail hearing to be held next Wednesday

Published: 06 Nov. 2025, 15:05
Former first lady Kim Keon Hee leaves the Seoul Central District Court in Seocho District, southern Seoul, after her warrant hearing on Aug. 12. [JOINT PRESS CORPS]

Former first lady Kim Keon Hee leaves the Seoul Central District Court in Seocho District, southern Seoul, after her warrant hearing on Aug. 12. [JOINT PRESS CORPS]

 
A court hearing to review former first lady Kim Keon Hee's request for bail will be held next week, legal sources said Thursday.
 
Kim, who has been under arrest since August over various corruption charges, filed for bail earlier this week, citing the need to treat worsened symptoms of anxiety and dizziness.
 

Related Article

 
The Seoul Central District Court plans to review the request at 10:10 a.m. next Wednesday, according to the sources.
 
Kim has been standing trial on charges of involvement in stock price manipulation schemes, meddling in candidate nominations for elections and taking bribes from the Unification Church in exchange for favors.
 
Her husband, former President Yoon Suk Yeol, is also in custody while standing trial over his failed bid to impose martial law in December.

Yonhap
tags Kim Keon Hee special probe Yoon Suk Yeol

More in Social Affairs

Police search for LG store manager who allegedly took payments for appliances and disappeared

YouTuber's conspiracy video about bodies in Korea sparks criminal investigation

At-large fraudster nabbed during routine Halloween police patrol

Marriages with foreign spouses in Korea rise for 3rd year in 2024

Ex-first lady's bail hearing to be held next Wednesday

Related Stories

Ex-BMW dealer chairman called in for questioning in probe involving ex-first lady

Brother of ex-first lady summoned over luxury necklace allegations

Ex-first lady questioned by special counsel in historic appearance

Prison life begins for Kim Keon Hee after court issues first pretrial detention warrant for former first lady

Yangpyeong official's suspected suicide sparks allegations of abuse by special counsel investigating ex-first lady's family
Log in to Twitter or Facebook account to connect
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
help-image Social comment?
s
lock icon

To write comments, please log in to one of the accounts.

Standards Board Policy (0/250자)