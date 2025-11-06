Ex-first lady's bail hearing to be held next Wednesday

A court hearing to review former first lady Kim Keon Hee's request for bail will be held next week, legal sources said Thursday.Kim, who has been under arrest since August over various corruption charges, filed for bail earlier this week, citing the need to treat worsened symptoms of anxiety and dizziness.The Seoul Central District Court plans to review the request at 10:10 a.m. next Wednesday, according to the sources.Kim has been standing trial on charges of involvement in stock price manipulation schemes, meddling in candidate nominations for elections and taking bribes from the Unification Church in exchange for favors.Her husband, former President Yoon Suk Yeol, is also in custody while standing trial over his failed bid to impose martial law in December.Yonhap