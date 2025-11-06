Gov't targets at least 50% drop in greenhouse gases by 2035
Published: 06 Nov. 2025, 18:46
Korea said Thursday it plans to cut its greenhouse gas emissions by as much as 60 percent from 2018 levels by the year 2035, unveiling two possible targets that reflect both industrial limits and pressure to meet global climate goals.
At a public hearing at the National Assembly, the Ministry of Climate, Energy and Environment presented two options for the country’s 2035 Nationally Determined Contribution, or NDC: a 50 to 60 percent reduction, or a 53 to 60 percent reduction.
Under the proposal, the lower boundary would be set at either 50 or 53 percent, and the upper boundary at 60 percent. Officials said the two lower boundary options were meant to strike a balance between feasibility and ambition.
Over recent months, the government had discussed four possible targets — 48, 53, 61, and 65 percent reduction. The lowest target, 48 percent, came from industry demands, while 53 percent represented the level of consistent annual reductions needed to reach carbon neutrality by 2050.
The 61 percent goal aligned with recommendations from the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change (IPCC), and 65 percent reflected the demands of civil society, including environmental groups.
The Climate Ministry’s new proposal is seen as a compromise between the concerns of industry and international pressure. Ministry officials described the lower limit as “a realistically achievable goal” and the higher limit as “a challenging target premised on technological innovation and industrial transformation.”
Other major economies have also submitted NDC ranges rather than single figures. An NDC is each country’s climate action plan under the 2015 Paris Agreement, setting specific targets for reducing greenhouse gas emissions and adapting to climate change.
The United States pledged a 61 to 66 percent reduction from 2005 levels, Canada 45 to 50 percent and Australia 62 to 70 percent. The European Union pledged a 66.25 to 72.5 percent drop from 1990 levels.
Climate, Energy and Environment Minister Kim Sung-hwan said that civic groups have urged a 61 to 65 percent reduction, while businesses have argued that even 48 percent was difficult to achieve.
“We tried to find a balance amid these opposing views,” Kim said.
'Rapidly expand renewable energy and EVs'
To achieve the 50-60 percent goal, the government outlined reduction targets for major sectors: The power sector must cut emissions by 68.8 to 75.3 percent, transportation by 50.5 to 62.8 percent and industry by 24.3 to 28.0 percent.
Officials said they would speed up the expansion of renewable energy by easing distance regulations and simplifying permit procedures. The government also plans to draft a mobility electrification road map to rapidly increase the share of electric and hydrogen vehicles.
The final 2035 NDC will be confirmed after deliberation by the Presidential Commission on Carbon Neutrality and Green Growth and approval at a Cabinet meeting next week. The government will then present its plan at the 30th UN Climate Change Conference (COP30), set to take place in Belém, Brazil, from Nov. 11 to 20.
This article was originally written in Korean and translated by a bilingual reporter with the help of generative AI tools. It was then edited by a native English-speaking editor. All AI-assisted translations are reviewed and refined by our newsroom.
