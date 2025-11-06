Groups debate letting Seoul-based 'cram schools' stay open until midnight
Published: 06 Nov. 2025, 19:26
The ordinance, publicly announced on Oct. 28, would revise current regulations that limit hagwon classes for high school students in Seoul to 10 p.m., extending the allowable instruction time to midnight.
Jung Ji-woong, a People Power Party (PPP) councilor representing Seodaemun District 1 and sponsor of the bill, emphasized parity with other regions. According to Jung, other cities and provinces, including Daejeon, Ulsan, Jeju, Gangwon, North and South Chungcheong and North and South Gyeongsang already allow high school students to attend hagwon classes until midnight. In South Jeolla, the limit is 11:50 p.m., while Incheon, Busan and North Jeolla allow instruction until 11 p.m.
“I gathered opinions from parents who asked, ‘Why should only students in Seoul be disadvantaged when they have to compete with students nationwide?’” Jung told the JoongAng Ilbo. He added, “After 10 p.m., families with more financial resources can still afford private tutoring at home. In that sense, the current time limit discriminates against students from low-income households.”
The opposition argues otherwise. Education advocacy group World Without Worries for Private Education (translated) is planning to launch a campaign starting Nov. 10 to demand that the city council scrap the proposed ordinance. The group, alongside Democratic Party (DP) lawmakers from the National Assembly’s Education Committee, argues the ordinance is “anachronistic” and infringes on the basic rights of children and adolescents. A joint citizens' committee is being formed to organize press conferences and protest campaigns.
As debate intensified, the Korea Association of Hakwons echoed support for the bill. “It is unfair to regulate only hagwon swhile ignoring youth exposure to games or other harmful environments after midnight,” the group said in a statement on Wednesday.
Opponents remain concerned. Lawyer Moon Ja-won, a former teacher, cited a 2016 Constitutional Court ruling that upheld the constitutionality of local ordinances banning late-night hagwon instruction for elementary, middle and high school students. “If the revision passes, it could prompt more hagwon to extend hours, increasing anxiety among students,” Moon warned.
The Seoul Metropolitan Office of Education also expressed its stance recently, saying, “Maintaining the current 10 p.m. limit on tutoring hours is advisable.”
BY KIM MIN-SANG, LEE BO-RAM [[email protected]]
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
