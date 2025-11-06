Koreans are buying PAP aids online, bypassing insurance rental systems and medical approval
Published: 06 Nov. 2025, 17:14
Koreans are purchasing positive airway pressure (PAP) aids online, avoiding the country’s insurance-based rental system that requires medical testing and doctor approval. Medical experts say the devices, commonly used for sleep apnea, should only be used after proper diagnosis, as users have reported side effects such as breathing discomfort, chest tightness, panic attacks and stomach pain.
Posts sharing “tips for using PAP machines” and “personal reviews” have spread across online communities. One user wrote in August that “it’s much more efficient in terms of time and cost to buy the device right away rather than bother going to the hospital.”
Another blogger claimed that “you can buy PAP machines without a doctor’s prescription. It’s a hassle to go to the hospital, so just buy and use one yourself.”
Positive airway pressure machines keep airways open during sleep by delivering a steady stream of air through a mask worn over the nose, helping prevent a drop in oxygen level and sleep interruptions.
Since 2018, Korea’s National Health Insurance has covered the devices for patients who undergo a sleep study and complete an adaptation period, allowing them to rent one for 17,800 won ($12) a month.
But some consumers are skipping medical diagnosis and buying the devices online instead, while doctors argue that many of the online reviews appear to be advertisements disguised as personal experiences.
"These reviews often encourage people to use the machines without a doctor’s diagnosis," according to an otolaryngologist who spoke to the JoongAng Ilbo.
The doctor recalled a case in which a patient in their 20s came to the clinic after experiencing breathing discomfort and chest tightness from using a PAP device purchased online without a prescription.
“This isn’t an isolated case,” the doctor said, adding that the devices should only be used under medical guidance to minimize side effects.
Posts from users reporting panic attacks and stomach pain after using self-purchased machines have also appeared online.
The number of patients with sleep apnea has recently surged in Korea. The number of people diagnosed with sleep apnea rose from 45,067 in 2018 to 153,802 in 2023 — roughly a threefold increase over five years, according to the Korea Disease Control and Prevention Agency. People with sleep apnea are 54 percent more likely to suffer sudden cardiac arrest than those without the condition.
While PAP machines can be easily purchased on online marketplaces like Coupang and Naver, most sellers do not inform buyers that they could rent them at a lower cost under national insurance coverage. Used-device listings are also common on secondhand platforms. One recent post offered a “twice-used,” "almost-new" PAP machine for 440,000 won.
"Medical devices can be sold online or offline if the seller registers with authorities, but person-to-person sales are banned," a spokesperson for the Ministry of Food and Drug Safety said. "Monitoring is difficult, so enforcement remains limited."
PAP devices can be purchased without a prescription in Korea, unlike in the United States, where a doctor’s order is required.
Lee Seung-hoon, professor of otolaryngology–head and neck surgery at Korea University Ansan Hospital and president of the Korean Society of Sleep and Breathing, said that "because the devices are often uncomfortable, many patients quit using them early. Strict medical management is essential."
"PAP therapy is the standard treatment for sleep apnea, but without proper diagnosis and supervision, both patient trust and public confidence can erode — and patients will ultimately suffer," Lee added.
