Local governments, animal rights groups lock horns over Korean bullfighting events
Published: 06 Nov. 2025, 18:13
Animal abuse or tradition? A bullfighting tournament opened in Cheongdo County, North Gyeongsang, on Wednesday, once again igniting fierce debate between supporters who frame the event as a traditional folk custom and critics who denounce it as animal cruelty.
Despite opposition from animal rights groups, seven out of 11 local governments that typically host bullfighting events are going ahead with this year’s competitions as planned.
At 10:30 a.m. Thursday, preliminary matches for this year's Cheongdo bullfight tournament were underway at the Cheongdo Bullfighting Stadium — the country’s only domed venue for the sport.
In one of the opening bouts, two of the top contenders in the 751 to 800-kilogram class — Pungsan from Uiryeong and Chaemtu from Changwon — faced off in an intense early-round matchup, drawing much excitement from the crowd. Chaemtu pushed hard at the start, thrusting its horns against Pungsan. Pungsan held its ground, lowering its stance defensively. As the bout passed the 10-minute mark, spectators broke into applause. In the end, Chaemtu abruptly turned away, conceding victory to Pungsan.
“We started attending matches weekly after first encountering the sport during a visit to a local hot spring last year,” said a couple in their 60s from Daegu. “We came today to cheer for the bull we support.” A local elderly couple added, “Bullfighting is a major boost to Cheongdo’s economy. We hope to see more spectators.”
The Cheongdo tournament, organized by the county government, runs through Sunday. A total of 196 bulls from across the country are competing for 110 million won ($76,000) in prize money for their owners. Although Cheongdo initially excluded the event from this year’s budget due to growing concerns over animal cruelty, 290 million won in funding was reinstated in a June supplementary budget. “We prioritized the event’s impact on the local economy as a traditional cultural festival,” said a county official.
In mid-October, Boeun County in North Chungcheong also held a bullfighting tournament during its annual jujube festival. Boeun officials emphasized the relative safety of the event. “Direct horn clashes are rare, and matches usually end when one bull backs down after testing strength,” said Kim Eun-sook, head of the livestock division at the Boeun County Office. “Injuries are surprisingly uncommon.”
Local governments argue that bullfighting helps boost regional economies. Last year, Boeun’s tournament drew around 12,000 spectators, and its livestock cooperative sold 2.7 metric tons (6,000 pounds) of Korean beef during the event. In Cheongdo, weekend matches are held regularly and officially designated as a folk game, which allows legal betting similar to horse racing. More than 390,000 people visited the venue last year, generating 30.4 billion won in sales — the second-highest figure since the facility opened in 2011.
Animal rights groups, however, have ramped up their opposition. The National Action to Abolish Cruel Bullfighting (translated) held a press conference at Cheongdo County Hall recently, declaring, “Bullfighting, which causes pain to animals, is no longer a cultural tradition but clearly a form of abuse.” More than 50,000 people signed a National Assembly e-petition in July calling for a nationwide ban.
With the debate intensifying, bullfighting tournaments are gradually disappearing.
Only 11 municipalities have been authorized to host such events nationwide by the Ministry of Agriculture, Food and Rural Affairs. Of those, four — Gimhae and Haman in South Gyeongsang, and Jeongeup and Wanju in North Jeolla — canceled this year’s tournaments. Dalseong County in Daegu, which held an event in April, has not allocated a budget for one next year. “There was a surge in civil complaints calling for the event to be scrapped,” said an official from Haman County. “After discussions, we decided to suspend it.”
Others continue to argue for its preservation as a traditional cultural asset. “Unlike Spanish bullfighting, which ends in death, Korean bullfighting is a test of strength and ends when one bull retreats,” said a representative from an alliance of bullfighting organizations. “As a folk tradition, it is something worth passing down to future generations.”
This article was originally written in Korean and translated by a bilingual reporter with the help of generative AI tools. It was then edited by a native English-speaking editor. All AI-assisted translations are reviewed and refined by our newsroom.
BY CHOI JONG-KWON, BAEK KYUNG-SEO, AN DAE-HUN [[email protected]]
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
