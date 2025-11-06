 Police decide not to file Min Hee-jin's complaint against HYBE to prosecution
Published: 06 Nov. 2025, 19:28
Min Hee-jin, the former CEO of girl group NewJeans' agency ADOR, appears at the Seoul Central District Court in Seocho District, southern Seoul, on Sept. 11. [NEWS1]

Police decided not to file Min Hee-jin's complaint against HYBE to the prosecution, concluding that Min could not prove that she had handed in her laptop to the company, and that it was legal for HYBE to read her work emails.
 
According to a report by entertainment outlet Tenasia, the Seoul Yongsan Police Precinct closed the case on Oct. 14, 11 months after Min filed an official complaint against Park Ji-won, the former CEO of HYBE, and Park Tae-hee, the chief communication officer of HYBE, for violating the Personal Information Protection Act.
 

Min, the former CEO of girl group NewJeans' agency ADOR — a subsidiary of HYBE — argued the two executives had violated the law by illegally recovering deleted data from her work laptop and reading her private KakaoTalk messages and emails. She also accused them of illegally distributing them to outside parties.
 
HYBE, on the other hand, argued during the internal audit that Min had never handed in her laptop, and that the company was allowed to read her emails, as they were sent and received through her work account.
 
The Yongsan Police Precinct concluded that Min could not prove that she handed in her laptop in August 2022, and that it was legal for HYBE to read the emails.
 
The news follows an earlier decision by the police to close the case on five HYBE executives, whom Min reported for conducting an illegal audit against her and her peers when she was the ADOR CEO. 

BY YOON SO-YEON [[email protected]]
tags HYBE Min Hee-jin ADOR NewJeans

