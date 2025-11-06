Police search for LG store manager who allegedly took payments for appliances and disappeared
Published: 06 Nov. 2025, 15:25
Police are searching for an LG Electronics store manager who vanished after allegedly taking large payments from customers for home appliances that were never delivered.
Authorities from Seoul Dongdaemun Police Precinct said on Wednesday that they had banned the manager from leaving Korea and were tracking their whereabouts.
The manager allegedly collected payments, ranging from several million to tens of millions of won, from customers, but did not deliver the items and cut off contact. Police believe the total damage amounts to several hundred million won.
The store involved is not directly run by LG Electronics, but an independently run sales agency, police said.
Investigators have secured a warrant to track the manager’s bank accounts and communication records. They are analyzing financial transactions and phone usage.
Police have received more than 15 criminal complaints involving the manager. The manager reportedly went missing on Oct. 31.
“We will take swift action as soon as we confirm the charges,” a police official said.
LG Electronics said it will proactively compensate the affected customers.
“We will begin concrete compensation procedures once we have an accurate understanding of the damages in cooperation with the retail partner,” the company said. "Although the incident involved a sales manager employed by a third-party business, we will prioritize customer trust and resolve the inconvenience caused to victims.
"We will reinforce our existing measures, such as banning payments to personal accounts, and will introduce stronger safeguards to prevent future incidents."
This article was originally written in Korean and translated by a bilingual reporter with the help of generative AI tools. It was then edited by a native English-speaking editor. All AI-assisted translations are reviewed and refined by our newsroom.
BY HAN YOUNG-HYE [[email protected]]
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
