 Police search for LG store manager who allegedly took payments for appliances and disappeared
Korea JoongAng Daily

Home > National > Social Affairs

print dictionary print

Police search for LG store manager who allegedly took payments for appliances and disappeared

Published: 06 Nov. 2025, 15:25
A police logo [YONHAP]

A police logo [YONHAP]

 
Police are searching for an LG Electronics store manager who vanished after allegedly taking large payments from customers for home appliances that were never delivered.
 
Authorities from Seoul Dongdaemun Police Precinct said on Wednesday that they had banned the manager from leaving Korea and were tracking their whereabouts.
 

Related Article

 
The manager allegedly collected payments, ranging from several million to tens of millions of won, from customers, but did not deliver the items and cut off contact. Police believe the total damage amounts to several hundred million won.
 
The store involved is not directly run by LG Electronics, but an independently run sales agency, police said.
 
Investigators have secured a warrant to track the manager’s bank accounts and communication records. They are analyzing financial transactions and phone usage.
 
Police have received more than 15 criminal complaints involving the manager. The manager reportedly went missing on Oct. 31.
 
“We will take swift action as soon as we confirm the charges,” a police official said.
 
LG Electronics said it will proactively compensate the affected customers. 
 
“We will begin concrete compensation procedures once we have an accurate understanding of the damages in cooperation with the retail partner,” the company said. "Although the incident involved a sales manager employed by a third-party business, we will prioritize customer trust and resolve the inconvenience caused to victims.
 
"We will reinforce our existing measures, such as banning payments to personal accounts, and will introduce stronger safeguards to prevent future incidents." 


This article was originally written in Korean and translated by a bilingual reporter with the help of generative AI tools. It was then edited by a native English-speaking editor. All AI-assisted translations are reviewed and refined by our newsroom.
BY HAN YOUNG-HYE [[email protected]]
tags Fraud LG Electronics Home appliances

More in Social Affairs

Police search for LG store manager who allegedly took payments for appliances and disappeared

YouTuber's conspiracy video about bodies in Korea sparks criminal investigation

At-large fraudster nabbed during routine Halloween police patrol

Marriages with foreign spouses in Korea rise for 3rd year in 2024

Ex-first lady's bail hearing to be held next Wednesday

Related Stories

White goods so trendy they're not called that anymore

Samsung Electronics makes top appointments

Samsung's Bespoke brand to showcase dozens of premium home appliances at CES 2023

LG launches social media event for its tumbler-cleaning myCup

Sluggish TV sales cut LG Electronics profit in half
Log in to Twitter or Facebook account to connect
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
help-image Social comment?
s
lock icon

To write comments, please log in to one of the accounts.

Standards Board Policy (0/250자)