Seven workers trapped, others potentially missing after building collapse in Ulsan
Published: 06 Nov. 2025, 16:04
Nine workers have been trapped underneath rubble after a large structure collapsed at Korea East-West Power’s branch in Yongjam-dong, Nam District, Ulsan, at around 2:07 p.m. on Thursday.
Rescuers were dispatched after receiving a report that people were trapped under the structure, according to the Ulsan Fire Department. Two men in their 60s and 40s have been rescued, while others remain unaccounted for.
Fire authorities have mobilized 19 vehicles and other equipment to carry out rescue operations. They are also determining whether people other than the workers were present during the collapse.
Police and fire officials are investigating the cause of the accident. Officials suspect that the incident occurred while workers were removing the boiler.
This article was originally written in Korean and translated by a bilingual reporter with the help of generative AI tools. It was then edited by a native English-speaking editor. All AI-assisted translations are reviewed and refined by our newsroom.
BY JANG GU-SEUL [[email protected]]
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
