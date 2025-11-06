 Sex crime plaintiff rescued after alleged suicide attempt
Sex crime plaintiff rescued after alleged suicide attempt

Published: 06 Nov. 2025, 21:13
The Seoul Central District Court in Seocho District, southern Seoul, on July 27 [YONHAP]

A woman who filed a sex crime complaint was rescued after an apparent suicide attempt at a court complex in southern Seoul.
 
The woman was found collapsed in a restroom on the second floor of the Seoul Court Complex in Seocho District, southern Seoul, at around 4:10 p.m, according to Yonhap News Agency on Thursday.
 

Court employees performed CPR on the unconscious woman before she was taken to a nearby hospital. She is currently not in life-threatening condition.
 
Police said the woman was the plaintiff in a case involving a charge of quasi-rape resulting in injury. Under Korea’s Criminal Act, quasi-rape refers to engaging in sexual intercourse with or committing an indecent act on someone who is unconscious or otherwise incapable of consenting or resisting.
 
“I feel resentful and in pain because a not-guilty verdict was handed down,” read a note reportedly found in her bag.
 
Police are investigating the circumstances surrounding the incident.
 
If you or someone you know is feeling emotionally distressed or struggling with thoughts of suicide, LifeLine Korea can be contacted at 1588-9191 or the Crisis Counseling Center at 1577-0199. The Seoul Global Center offers English-language counseling; contact 02-2075-4180 (+1) to arrange a session. Other international helplines can be found at www.befrienders.org.
 


This article was originally written in Korean and translated by a bilingual reporter with the help of generative AI tools. It was then edited by a native English-speaking editor. All AI-assisted translations are reviewed and refined by our newsroom.
BY KIM JI-HYE [[email protected]]
