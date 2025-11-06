YouTuber's conspiracy video about bodies in Korea sparks criminal investigation
Published: 06 Nov. 2025, 15:25
A viral conspiracy video targeting Japanese viewers falsely claiming that dozens of mutilated bodies were found in Korea has triggered a criminal investigation, with police warning that such disinformation could stoke public fear and damage Korea’s international image.
The National Police Agency said Wednesday that it instructed the Seoul Metropolitan Police Agency’s cyber investigation unit to swiftly begin a probe into the case.
The investigation targets a YouTuber from the channel “Debo-chan,” who has over 960,000 subscribers.
On Oct. 22, Debo-chan uploaded a video titled, “The problem of murders and organ trafficking committed by criminal Chinese nationals who recently entered Korea without visas is becoming serious.”
In the video, Debo-chan falsely claimed that "the lower halves of 37 bodies have been found in Korea" and that there are "over 150 ongoing but undisclosed investigations" into similar cases — none of which have been substantiated.
The video has since been removed.
“This is being treated as a serious offense,” the National Police Agency said in a statement. “Once the facts are verified, we will respond in accordance with the law.”
Police are working to confirm the YouTuber’s nationality and current location, and are considering charges under the Framework Act on Telecommunications, which prohibits the dissemination of false information via electronic communication networks.
Authorities said the video spread fear among the public, caused social unrest and damaged Korea’s international reputation. It may also negatively impact foreign visits and investments, they noted, characterizing the case as an act that harms the national interest.
“We will continue to respond swiftly and firmly to disinformation that disrupts social order and undermines the public’s right to accurate information,” a police official said.
This article was originally written in Korean and translated by a bilingual reporter with the help of generative AI tools. It was then edited by a native English-speaking editor. All AI-assisted translations are reviewed and refined by our newsroom.
BY HAN YOUNG-HYE [[email protected]]
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
To write comments, please log in to one of the accounts.
Standards Board Policy (0/250자)