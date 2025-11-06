 A long way to go…
Published: 06 Nov. 2025, 20:30
 
Korea faces growing concerns over whether its climate and AI policies can keep pace with reality. While the government has raised its 2035 emissions reduction target, critics argue it overlooks soaring electricity demand driven by artificial intelligence and data centers. At the same time, key legislation on AI regulation remains stalled, slowing innovation. Industry leaders warn that without a stable power supply and a clear legal framework, AI competitiveness will falter even before it fully begins. Ambitious goals require realistic plans, not promises that outpace infrastructure and policy. [PARK YONG-SEOK]
