Kim now admits receiving Chanel bag, but questions remain

Kim Keon Hee, wife of former President Yoon Suk Yeol, has admitted for the first time that she received Chanel handbags from a figure linked to the Unification Church shortly after the 2022 presidential election. Her legal team said Wednesday that “Kim acknowledges receiving two handbags from Jeon Seong-bae,” a man often referred to as a shamanic adviser. They added that the bags were never used and were returned to Jeon.Until now, Kim and her aides had flatly denied accepting luxury goods. The sudden shift appears to be linked to ongoing court proceedings, where Jeon recently altered his previous testimony, putting pressure on the defense. In effect, Kim has acknowledged that parts of her earlier statements to the special counsel were untrue. From this point, further denials or inconsistencies will only erode public trust.While admitting to receiving the handbags, Kim’s side continues to deny any connection to former President Yoon’s official duties or any expectation of favors. They argue that the gifts were offered without conditions — a claim many find difficult to accept. Kim also denies allegations that she received a diamond necklace worth about 60 million won. That leaves only two possibilities: Either Jeon is lying about giving it, or Kim is lying about receiving it.The Chanel bag case is one of several controversies surrounding Kim. She has been linked to allegations of involvement in the presidential office relocation, meddling in People Power Party (PPP) candidate nominations, influencing the route of the Yangpyeong Expressway and the Deutsche Motors stock manipulation case. Questions about luxury goods are only part of a broader pattern. Kim once described herself as “a person of no importance,” but investigations and court proceedings continue to peel away layers of unresolved suspicion.Those involved — including Kim — must now abandon half-truths and cooperate fully with the legal process. The public expects transparency, not strategic admissions.Former President Yoon also bears responsibility. Indicted on charges of leading an attempted insurrection, he skipped 16 consecutive hearings before reappearing in court late last month. At a hearing on Nov. 3, former Special Warfare Commander Kwak Jong-geun testified that Yoon said he would “shoot to kill” figures like former party leader Han Dong-hoon during last year’s Armed Forces Day event. Yoon’s lawyers deny this, but the allegation demands further investigation.As a former head of state and commander in chief, Yoon must cooperate in clarifying the truth and resolving public doubts.