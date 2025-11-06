 FIFA announces new peace prize to be awarded at World Cup draw in Washington
Published: 06 Nov. 2025, 08:49
U.S. President Donald Trump, left, and FIFA President Gianni Infantino pose during the greetings ceremony before the family picture at the Gaza Peace Summit in Sharm el-Sheikh, Egypt, on Oct. 13. [AP/YONHAP]

FIFA has announced the creation of a peace prize, which it plans to award at the draw for the World Cup on Dec. 5 in Washington.
 
The award, called the FIFA Peace Prize, will “recognize exceptional actions for peace,” football's governing body said Wednesday.
 

“In an increasingly unsettled and divided world, it’s fundamental to recognize the outstanding contribution of those who work hard to end conflicts and bring people together in a spirit of peace,” FIFA President Gianni Infantino said.
 
FIFA said the award, which Infantino will present this year, will be bestowed annually “on behalf of fans from all around the world.”
 
U.S. President Donald Trump, who has a close relationship with Infantino, was passed over for the Nobel Peace Prize last month despite lobbying from fellow Republicans, various world leaders and himself. Infantino and Trump were both scheduled to speak at an unrelated event in Miami on Wednesday.
 
FIFA recently added another link to Trump by appointing his daughter Ivanka to the board of a $100 million education project part-funded by 2026 World Cup ticket sales. 

AP
