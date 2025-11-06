Messi named in MLS Best XI as Son Heung-min left out of team list
Published: 06 Nov. 2025, 14:35 Updated: 06 Nov. 2025, 15:12
Lionel Messi of Inter Miami and Denis Bouanga of Los Angeles FC were named in the 2025 Major League Soccer (MLS) Best XI, the league announced Wednesday. Son Heung-min, who joined LAFC midseason, did not make the list.
The annual Best XI honors the top players at each position in the MLS regular season. This year’s team, selected by members of the media, MLS players and MLS club technical staff, represents players from seven countries and nine teams.
Messi, who led the league in scoring this season, earned one of the three forward spots. He scored 29 goals and recorded 19 assists, just one point shy of tying the MLS single-season record of 49 goal contributions set by Carlos Vela in 2019.
"Messi captured the MLS Golden Boot presented by Audi as the league's top scorer with 29 goals and 19 assists," the MLS said in a statement. "The legendary Argentine No. 10's stellar numbers and leadership at Inter Miami CF have him favored to become the first-ever back-to-back Landon Donovan MLS MVP."
Bouanga, who formed a high-profile attacking duo with Son at LAFC, was also named in the Best XI. He scored 24 goals and added nine assists in 31 appearances, becoming the first player in MLS history to record 20 or more goals in three consecutive seasons.
"The Gabon international also surpassed Carlos Vela as LAFC's all-time leading scorer, all while forming a historic attacking partnership with league-record signing Son Heung-min," the MLS said.
Son, who left Tottenham Hotspur to join LAFC in August, recorded nine goals and three assists in 10 regular-season matches, but was left out of the Best XI, which recognizes players based on full-season performance.
Anders Dreyer of San Diego FC filled the remaining forward spot. Dreyer, who transferred from Anderlecht before the season, racked up 19 goals and 19 assists in 34 matches and earned MLS Newcomer of the Year honors.
This article was originally written in Korean and translated by a bilingual reporter with the help of generative AI tools. It was then edited by a native English-speaking editor. All AI-assisted translations are reviewed and refined by our newsroom.
BY PIH JU-YOUNG [[email protected]]
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
To write comments, please log in to one of the accounts.
Standards Board Policy (0/250자)