 Messi named in MLS Best XI as Son Heung-min left out of team list
Korea JoongAng Daily

Home > Sports > Football

print dictionary print

Messi named in MLS Best XI as Son Heung-min left out of team list

Published: 06 Nov. 2025, 14:35 Updated: 06 Nov. 2025, 15:12
Inter Miami forward Lionel Messi holds the 2025 MLS Golden Boot before an MLS match against Nashville SC at Chase Stadium in Fort Lauderdale, Florida, on Oct. 24. [EPA/YONHAP]

Inter Miami forward Lionel Messi holds the 2025 MLS Golden Boot before an MLS match against Nashville SC at Chase Stadium in Fort Lauderdale, Florida, on Oct. 24. [EPA/YONHAP]

 
Lionel Messi of Inter Miami and Denis Bouanga of Los Angeles FC were named in the 2025 Major League Soccer (MLS) Best XI, the league announced Wednesday. Son Heung-min, who joined LAFC midseason, did not make the list.
 
The annual Best XI honors the top players at each position in the MLS regular season. This year’s team, selected by members of the media, MLS players and MLS club technical staff, represents players from seven countries and nine teams.
 

Related Article

 
Messi, who led the league in scoring this season, earned one of the three forward spots. He scored 29 goals and recorded 19 assists, just one point shy of tying the MLS single-season record of 49 goal contributions set by Carlos Vela in 2019.
 
"Messi captured the MLS Golden Boot presented by Audi as the league's top scorer with 29 goals and 19 assists," the MLS said in a statement. "The legendary Argentine No. 10's stellar numbers and leadership at Inter Miami CF have him favored to become the first-ever back-to-back Landon Donovan MLS MVP." 
 
Bouanga, who formed a high-profile attacking duo with Son at LAFC, was also named in the Best XI. He scored 24 goals and added nine assists in 31 appearances, becoming the first player in MLS history to record 20 or more goals in three consecutive seasons.
 
"The Gabon international also surpassed Carlos Vela as LAFC's all-time leading scorer, all while forming a historic attacking partnership with league-record signing Son Heung-min," the MLS said.  
 
Los Angeles FC forward Son Heung-min looks to take control of the ball during the MLS Western Conference playoff game against Austin FC in Austin, Texas, on Nov. 2. [AP/YONHAP]

Los Angeles FC forward Son Heung-min looks to take control of the ball during the MLS Western Conference playoff game against Austin FC in Austin, Texas, on Nov. 2. [AP/YONHAP]

 
Son, who left Tottenham Hotspur to join LAFC in August, recorded nine goals and three assists in 10 regular-season matches, but was left out of the Best XI, which recognizes players based on full-season performance.
 
Anders Dreyer of San Diego FC filled the remaining forward spot. Dreyer, who transferred from Anderlecht before the season, racked up 19 goals and 19 assists in 34 matches and earned MLS Newcomer of the Year honors.


This article was originally written in Korean and translated by a bilingual reporter with the help of generative AI tools. It was then edited by a native English-speaking editor. All AI-assisted translations are reviewed and refined by our newsroom.
BY PIH JU-YOUNG [[email protected]]
tags Lionel Messi Inter Miami Son Heung-min MLS Best XI

More in Football

Messi named in MLS Best XI as Son Heung-min left out of team list

FIFA announces new peace prize to be awarded at World Cup draw in Washington

Bayern Munich continues winning streak in 'Korean derby' against Paris Saint-Germain

Korea beats Mexico 2-1 in U-17 World Cup opener, Switzerland next

He's only 15! Arsenal's Max Dowman becomes youngest-ever player in the Champions League.

Related Stories

[VIDEO] Messi's hat-trick secures new MLS regular season points record for Inter Miami

Son Heung-min earns $11.52 million with LAFC, ranking second in MLS salaries

Inter Miami's Lionel Messi to face former side PSG at Club World Cup

Even without Son and Bouanga, LAFC extends winning streak

Son scores first MLS goal for Los Angeles FC on pinpoint free kick
Log in to Twitter or Facebook account to connect
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
help-image Social comment?
s
lock icon

To write comments, please log in to one of the accounts.

Standards Board Policy (0/250자)