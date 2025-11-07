 Seoul stocks open lower on U.S. losses
Korea JoongAng Daily

Home > Business > Finance

print dictionary print

Seoul stocks open lower on U.S. losses

Published: 07 Nov. 2025, 09:52
A screen in Hana Bank's trading room in central Seoul shows the Kospi opening on Nov. 7. [YONHAP]

A screen in Hana Bank's trading room in central Seoul shows the Kospi opening on Nov. 7. [YONHAP]

 
Shares opened nearly 1 percent lower Friday, tracking overnight losses on Wall Street sparked by woes over an AI bubble and jobs.
 
The Kospi shed 39.52 points, or 0.98 percent, to 3,986.93 in the first 15 minutes of trading.
 

Related Article

Overnight, major U.S. indexes closed lower on revived fears of overstretched valuation of AI-related shares and data showing a cooling labor market.
 
The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 0.84 percent, the tech-heavy Nasdaq composite dipped 1.9 percent, and the S&P 500 went down 1.12 percent.
 
The latest data from Challenger, Gray & Christmas revealed that U.S. companies announced 153,074 job cuts last month, marking almost a threefold increase from the same month last year.
 
In Seoul, most big-cap stocks started in negative territory.
 
Market bellwether Samsung Electronics lost 0.2 percent, and its chipmaking rival SK hynix dipped 1.35 percent.
 
Leading carmaker Hyundai Motor retreated 1.49 percent, and its sister Kia dropped 1.16 percent.
 
Major power plant builder Doosan Enerbility declined 1.89 percent, and defense giant Hanwha Aerospace slid 3.92 percent.
 
Shipbuilders were also weak, with HD Hyundai Heavy down 1.9 percent, Hanwha Ocean shedding 1.63 percent and HD Korea Shipbuilding going down 1.55 percent.
 
Electric equipment manufacturer HD Hyundai Electric also plunged 4.11 percent.
 
Financial shares were among the few gainers, with KB Financial rising 0.72 percent and Shinhan Financial gaining 0.38 percent.
 
Top battery maker LG Energy Solution also added 0.32 percent.
 
The local currency had been trading at 1,449.3 won against the U.S. dollar as of 9:15 a.m., up 0.11 percent from the previous session of 1,447.7 won.

Yonhap
tags market kospi shares stock won dollar

More in Finance

Seoul stocks open lower on U.S. losses

Seoul stocks slightly rebound from 3% dip on bargain hunting

JB Financial holds first JB Forum

Short-selling transactions reach 2-year high amid this week's market crash: Data

KRX holds roundtable in Paris to promote Kospi to foreign investors

Related Stories

Kospi breaks 4,100 for first time after breakthrough in trade talks with U.S.

Kospi opens lower after 5-day record-breaking rally

Seoul shares open sharply higher on eased U.S.-China tensions

Seoul stocks soar to record high, breaching 4,200 mark for 1st time

Seoul stocks open sharply higher, rebounding from crash
Log in to Twitter or Facebook account to connect
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
help-image Social comment?
s
lock icon

To write comments, please log in to one of the accounts.

Standards Board Policy (0/250자)