Amcham's CEO Servers' Night sets attendance, fundraising records

Published: 07 Nov. 2025, 15:13
Guests and hosts attend the Amcham CEO Servers' Night, an annual charity dinner organized by the Amcham's Partners for the Future Foundation, on Nov. 6. [AMERICAN CHAMBER OF COMMERCE IN KOREA]

 
The American Chamber of Commerce (Amcham) hosted its largest-ever CEO Servers' Night, a charity event raising scholarship funds for low-income university students, on Thursday. The gala also served as the 25th anniversary of Amcham's Partners for the Future Foundation, which organizes the event each year.
 
A total of 41 CEOs and senior executives from Amcham member companies gathered at the Conrad Seoul Hotel to wait on and serve meals to around 440 guests as part of the annual charity event, the U.S. chamber said Friday.
 

“Amcham CEO Servers’ Night is a meaningful tradition where business leaders come together to give back and make a positive impact,” said James Kim, chairman and CEO of Amcham.   
 
“I am deeply grateful to all the CEOs whose generosity and enthusiasm led to this year’s record fund-raising,” he said while asking for continued support from members to “bring even more hope and opportunities to students in need.”
 
“Amcham and the Partners for the Future Foundation will remain dedicated to helping talented students overcome financial challenges and pursue their dreams. Together, we are building a brighter future for Korea,” he added.
 
The Partners for the Future Foundation has provided scholarships to more than 4,900 students over the years, and currently supports around 200 students annually, according to Amcham.
 
Attendees participate in a training session for the Amcham CEO Servers' Night. [AMERICAN CHAMBER OF COMMERCE IN KOREA]


BY KIM JU-YEON [[email protected]]
