 Could Mercedes be Samsung’s next big battery, chip client?
Korea JoongAng Daily

Home > Business > Industry

print dictionary print

Could Mercedes be Samsung’s next big battery, chip client?

Published: 07 Nov. 2025, 17:06
Audio report: written by reporters, read by AI


Lee Jae-yong, left, and Ola Kallenius [NEWS1/MERCEDES-BENZ KOREA]

Lee Jae-yong, left, and Ola Kallenius [NEWS1/MERCEDES-BENZ KOREA]

 
Mercedes-Benz Chairman Ola Källenius's potential meeting with Samsung Electronics Executive Chairman Lee Jae-yong next week is heightening expectations of the two companies' collaboration to expand into the battery and display sectors.
 
The meeting has drawn particular interest as Samsung has yet to supply batteries to Mercedes, despite being a longtime supplier to other German premium brands like BMW and Audi. 
 

Related Article

Mercedes-Benz Group Chairman Ola Kallenius speaks at a press conference in Seoul on Aug. 24, 2023. [YONHAP]

Mercedes-Benz Group Chairman Ola Kallenius speaks at a press conference in Seoul on Aug. 24, 2023. [YONHAP]

 
Källenius is reportedly arranging a meeting with Lee during his visit to Korea to attend a press conference for local media set for Nov. 14, according to multiple reports. Samsung SDI CEO Choi Joo-sun and Samsung Display CEO Yi Chung are reportedly to join the meeting.
 
The meeting, if realized, is expected to focus on chips and batteries, areas where their partnership has yet to take concrete shape.
 
Samsung and Mercedes have historically collaborated on display technologies, including tablet PCs installed in the rear seats of the S-Class and infotainment monitors used in select models. Samsung has also supplied its Samsung Wallet digital key for major Mercedes models, allowing drivers to unlock and start their vehicles without a physical key.
 
Mercedes currently uses batteries supplied by only LG Energy Solution and SK On for its EVs.
 
Samsung Electronics Executive Chairman Lee Jae-yong, left, speaks with BMW CEO Oliver Zipse at BMW’s driving center in Yeongjongdo, Incheon, on Sept. 19, 2022. [SAMSUNG ELECTRONICS]

Samsung Electronics Executive Chairman Lee Jae-yong, left, speaks with BMW CEO Oliver Zipse at BMW’s driving center in Yeongjongdo, Incheon, on Sept. 19, 2022. [SAMSUNG ELECTRONICS]

 
The two titans' meeting will also likely give fresh momentum to the ongoing talks over Samsung supplying organic light-emitting diode (OLED) panels for Mercedes vehicles.
 
Meanwhile, Källenius is also expected to hold meetings with LG Energy Solution, the country’s largest battery maker. In March, he reportedly met privately with major LG affiliates, including LG Electronics, LG Energy Solution, and LG Display.
 
Lee has been rapidly expanding his engagement with global EV firms recently, including Tesla CEO Elon Musk, Xiaomi CEO Lei Jun, and BYD Chairman Wang Chuanfu, signaling a clear strategy to position the automobile sector as its next growth engine.
 
One of the most notable examples is the longstanding battery alliance between Samsung SDI and BMW, which has spanned nearly two decades. The partnership began in 2009, when BMW selected Samsung SDI as its exclusive supplier of EV batteries. The two companies also signed a 2.9 billion euros ($3.35 billion) battery supply contract covering the period from 2021 to 2031.
 
Chairman Lee held a meeting with BMW Chairman Oliver Zipse during his visit to Korea in December 2022 at the BMW Driving Center in Incheon. 
 

BY SARAH CHEA [[email protected]]
tags korea samsung mercedes bmw mercedes-benz samsung electronics lee jae-yong

More in Industry

Kakao posts best quarterly revenue in Q3 as engagement rises on 'unpopular' friends tab redesign

After slow start, department stores showing signs of life as holidays approach

IFEZ hosts medical summit on AI acceleration in drug discovery

Lee to hold post-APEC meeting with conglomerate leaders to plan next steps

Could Mercedes be Samsung’s next big battery, chip client?

Related Stories

BMW beats Mercedes to usurp Korean throne

BMW expands sales in Korea to reclaim the crown from Mercedes

Mercedes reveals 5 EVs have same batteries as Incheon fire EQE

Half of imports sold are either BMW or Mercedes-Benz

Mercedes donates 20 EVs to social welfare organizations
Log in to Twitter or Facebook account to connect
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
help-image Social comment?
s
lock icon

To write comments, please log in to one of the accounts.

Standards Board Policy (0/250자)