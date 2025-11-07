 Samsung reshuffles strategy, audits and people leadership


Published: 07 Nov. 2025, 16:45
Samsung Electronics Vice Chairman Chung Hyun-ho, left, and President Park Hark-kyu [SAMSUNG ELECTRONICS]

 
Samsung Electronics announced Friday that Vice Chairman Chung Hyun-ho will step down as head of the business support task force and take on a new advisory role to Chairman Lee Jae-yong.
 
The move effectively marks Chung’s retirement from front line management.
 

Chung has long served as a key strategist and coordinator within the Samsung Group, overseeing inter-affiliate alignment and strategy through his leadership of the task force, which has functioned as a de facto control tower. His departure is being seen as a sign of generational change within the group’s leadership.
 
President Park Hark-kyu, formerly head of business support at the Device Solutions (DS) division, has been appointed to succeed Chung. Park brings experience in finance and organizational operations and will now oversee strategic coordination across the group.
 
In related appointments, President Choi Yoon-ho was named head of strategy for the task force, which will be upgraded into a permanent department. Executive Vice President Joo Chang-hoon was tapped to lead business audits and Executive Vice President Moon Hee-dong will head the People team.
 
Samsung said the leadership changes were aimed at “strengthening organizational stability and improving management efficiency.”


This article was originally written in Korean and translated by a bilingual reporter with the help of generative AI tools. It was then edited by a native English-speaking editor. All AI-assisted translations are reviewed and refined by our newsroom.
BY JEONG JAE-HONG [[email protected]]


