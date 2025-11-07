Novelist Hwang Sok-yong receives Geumgwan Order of Cultural Merit for lifetime contributions
Novelist Hwang Sok-yong has been awarded the Geumgwan Order of Cultural Merit, the nation's highest cultural award, for his contributions that have shaped modern Korean literature, the Culture Ministry said Friday.
Hwang is among the 33 recipients of this year’s awards for contributors to the development of culture and the arts, including 17 Order of Cultural Merit honorees.
Hwang, 82, is being recognized for more than half a century of work that has shaped modern Korean literature and contributed to healing society.
His acclaimed novels include the historical epic “Jang Gil-san” (1984) the short story “The Road to Sampo” (1973) and “Princess Bari” (2023) a reinterpretation of the traditional Korean folktale. His most recent novel is “Mater 2-10” (2020).
Four people will receive the Eungwan Order of Cultural Merit, five will receive the Bogwan, four will receive the Okwan, and three will receive the Hwagwan.
The Eungwan will go to Kim Hwa-young, honorary professor at Korea University and a prolific translator of French literature; theater director Han Tae-sook; artist Yoo Hee-young of the National Academy of Arts; and architect Joh Sung-yong, head of Jo Sung-yong Architect Office.
Presidential and ministerial commendations
A presidential commendation recognizing outstanding contributions to the arts and culture will go to five honorees. Each award includes a 10 million won ($7,300) prize.
A minister’s commendation for young artists will be presented to eight rising talents. This includes Hue Park, co-writer of the Tony Award-winning musical "Maybe Happy Ending," for theater as well as Novelist Sung Hae-na, author of the bestselling short story collection “Honmono,” for literature.
Three parents of artists will be awarded a minister's plaque and 4 million won in prize money, including Song Soon-dan, mother of singer Song Ga-in and ajaeng performer Jo Sung-jae.
The awards ceremony was set to start at 2 p.m. at the Modu Art Theater in western Seoul’s Seodaemun District on Friday, with Vice Minister Kim Young-soo presiding.
“I extend my heartfelt congratulations and respect to all 33 awardees,” Kim said. “The government will continue to support the sustained growth of Korean culture and the realization of our dream of becoming a true cultural powerhouse.”
