Publisher flooded with orders after relatively unknown Hungarian author wins Nobel Prize for literature

Baek Se-hee, author of bestselling depression memoir, dies at 35

Author Cheon Seon-ran and the good side of the zombie apocalypse

E-books' rise in popularity leads to simultaneous release with print versions

Novelist Hwang Sok-yong receives Geumgwan Order of Cultural Merit for lifetime contributions

Related Stories

Author Lee Mirinae becomes first Korean awarded the William Saroyan International Prize

Korean authors and literature to be showcased at Montreal book fair

Author Lee Mirinae reveals inspiration behind acclaimed North Korean defector novel

Korea needs China experts more than ever

A contribution to the spread of K-literature