선로 따라 숨은 ‘힙스터 성지’ 용산
Published: 07 Nov. 2025, 11:14
A walk on Yongsan's hiddenly hip other side of the track
선로 따라 숨은 ‘힙스터 성지’ 용산
Korea JoongAng Daily 18면 기사
Friday, October 31, 2025
Few neighborhoods in Seoul embody Korea's past, present and future as strikingly as Yongsan District — or more precisely, Hangangro-dong, the western side of the neighborhood anchored by Yongsan Station.
A transportation hub since the Japanese colonial era (1910-1945), the longtime home of a sprawling U.S. military base and now the seat of the presidential office, this pocket of the district in central Seoul stands as a living testament to Korea’s bittersweet modern history.
embody: 상징하다, 구현하다
anchored by: ~을/를 중심으로 한
living testament: 살아 있는 증거
bittersweet: 씁쓸하면서도 감동적인
서울의 과거와 현재, 그리고 미래가 이토록 뚜렷하게 교차하는 곳은 많지 않다. 용산구, 그중에서도 용산역을 중심으로 한 서쪽 지역인 한강로동은 일제강점기(1910~1945)부터 교통 요충지로 자리 잡았고, 오랜 기간 미군 기지가 있던 이곳은 이제 대통령실이 있는 지역으로 변모했다. 서울 한가운데 자리한 이 공간은 한국의 쓰라리면서도 찬란한 근현대사를 고스란히 증언하는 ‘살아 있는 역사’다.
But that is only a part of the story.
하지만 이것도 이야기의 아주 일부일뿐이다.
After the U.S. military began relocating from Seoul, development restrictions in the neighborhood were gradually lifted, prompting a transformation of the area's skyline. High-rise buildings, upscale apartments and corporate headquarters such as HYBE and Amorepacific quickly settled in. What was once an underdeveloped town, compared to its affluent neighborhoods like Hannam-dong, has now become one of Seoul's most coveted real estate zones.
relocate from: ~에서 이전하다
upscale apartment: 고급 아파트
coveted real estate: 선망의 대상인 부동산
미군이 서울에서 철수하기 시작하면서 이 일대의 개발 제한이 점차 해제됐고 그와 함께 용산의 스카이라인도 빠르게 변모했다. 초고층 빌딩과 고급 아파트, 하이브와 아모레퍼시픽 같은 대기업 본사가 잇따라 들어섰다. 한때 한남동 등 부촌에 비해 낙후된 지역으로 여겨졌던 이곳은 이제 서울에서 가장 선호하는 부동산 중심지 중 하나다.
"My building owner, who used to wander around in 3,000-won slippers, now arrives in a Mercedes," one of the restaurant owners in Hangangro-dong who has been in business for 25 years said. "This kind of crowd was unimaginable just 20 years ago."
한강로동에서 25년째 식당을 운영 중인 한 업주는 “옛날에 3000원짜리 슬리퍼를 끌고 다니던 건물 주인이 이제는 벤츠를 타고 온다”고 말했다. 그는 “불과 20년 전만 해도 이런 사람들로 붐비는 모습은 상상도 못 했다”고 덧붙였다.
And Hangangro-dong's transformation is far from over.
be far from over: 끝나려면 멀었다, 이제 시작이다
그리고 한강로동의 변신은 이제 시작이다.
In place of the former U.S. military camp, a vast national park is under construction, prompting some to imagine the space might one day rival New York's Central Park or London's Hyde Park.
rival: 필적하다
미군 기지가 있던 자리엔 현재 대규모 국립공원이 조성되고 있으며, 일각에선 이곳이 언젠가 뉴욕의 센트럴파크나 런던의 하이드파크에 견줄 만한 명소가 될 것이라 기대한다.
With the influx of office workers and new residents, a wave of new eateries, cafes and bars has arrived.
influx: 유입
직장인과 주민이 새로 유입되면서 다양한 식당, 카페, 술집이 속속 생겨나고 있다.
Some have already filled the alleyways of so-called Yongridan-gil, the very popular — and very crowded — area near Sinyongsan Station, while others are just beginning to pop up along the railway tracks near Yongsan Station.
The newer venues lean into the area's history, retaining low ceilings, weathered walls and creaky doors — all styled in the most deliberately hip way.
lean into: 적극 활용하다
weathered: 낡은, 풍화된
deliberately hip: 의도적으로 힙하게 꾸민
신용산역 인근의 인기 많은 ‘용리단길’ 골목은 이미 사람들로 붐비고 있고, 용산역 철길 주변에도 새로운 가게들이 하나둘씩 들어서고 있다. 새로 문을 연 가게들은 이 지역의 역사적 분위기를 살리려는 듯 낮은 천장과 낡은 벽, 삐걱거리는 문짝을 그대로 두고, 그것을 세련된 감각으로 재해석해 힙하게 꾸며놓았다.
Buzzing on weekdays with office workers and even livelier on weekends with Gen Z visitors and tourists, this lesser-known side of Yongsan rewards those who wander. Korea JoongAng Daily offers a full-day itinerary to help you make the most of it.
buzzing with: ~로 북적이는
make the most of: 최대한 활용하다
평일에는 직장인들로 북적이고, 주말이면 Z세대 방문객과 관광객들로 한층 더 활기를 띠는 이 덜 알려진 용산은 걷는 이들에게 다양한 즐거움을 선사한다. 코리아중앙데일리가 하루 동안 이 지역을 알차게 즐길 수 있는 코스를 소개한다.
Start with a hearty meal
hearty meal: 든든한 한 끼
우선 밥을 든든하게 먹고 시작하자.
A day in this neighborhood ought to start early because there's simply so much to see and do around here. So fueling up with a filling breakfast or brunch is a must.
fuel up: 에너지를 보충하다, 든든히 먹다
볼거리와 즐길 거리가 많은 한강로동에서는 하루를 일찍 시작하는 게 좋다. 그만큼 아침식사 브런치로 배를 가득 채우는 건 필수다.
WRITTEN AND TRANSLATED BY JIN EUN-SOO [[email protected]]
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
To write comments, please log in to one of the accounts.
Standards Board Policy (0/250자)