 Culture minister vows to protect Jongmyo as Seoul city's high-rise clause change survives suit
Published: 07 Nov. 2025, 16:31
Minister of Culture, Sports and Tourism Chae Hwi-young delivers remarks at the lower terrace in front of the main hall of Jongmyo Shrine in central Seoul on the afternoon of Nov. 7, addressing a Supreme Court ruling on development near the site. At left is Korea Heritage Service Administrator Huh Min. [NEWS1]

The Ministry of Culture, Sports and Tourism expressed concern Friday over the prospect of high-rises engulfing Jongmyo Shrine, a Unesco World Heritage site in central Seoul, following a Supreme Court ruling that may have opened the door to redevelopment.
 
Culture Minister Chae Hwi-young visited the shrine the same day with Korea Heritage Service (KHS) Administrator Huh Min.  
 

“Jongmyo Shrine is a sacred cultural asset that enshrines the spirit tablets of the royal family during the Joseon Dynasty [1392-1910] and holds symbolic value as Korea’s first Unesco World Heritage listing,” Chae said. “We are deeply concerned that these values could be undermined by the current situation.”
 
Chae pledged legislative action, saying the ministry would push to revise the Cultural Heritage Protection Act and the Special Act on Conservation, Management and Utilization of World Heritage, and if necessary, seek new legal measures.
 
“We must block any plan that threatens the pride we hold in our cultural heritage,” he said. “As minister, I will use every means available to protect our heritage.”
 
The remarks came one day after the Supreme Court ruled in favor of the Seoul Metropolitan Council in a case brought by the Culture Ministry. The ministry filed a lawsuit to reverse a city ordinance revision that removed a clause restricting construction adjacent to designated preservation zones.
 
The court ruled that the deletion was a valid exercise of legislative authority, stating, “It is lawful to repeal an ineffective ordinance provision that exceeds the bounds of its statutory authority, barring exceptional circumstances.”
 
The ruling essentially clears the way for a redevelopment project in Sewoon District No. 4, located in front of Jongmyo Shrine, that would permit the construction of high-rise buildings up to 145 meters (476 feet) tall — sparking fears over potential damage to the shrine’s visual surroundings.
 
Seoul officials maintain that the redevelopment site lies 180 meters from the shrine, outside the 100-meter historical and cultural preservation zone, and is therefore not subject to regulation.
 
However, the Supreme Court's decision appears to rest in part on the judgment that cultural heritage protections remain enforceable under national law — even without the now-deleted local ordinance. In its ruling, the court cited Article 12 of the Cultural Heritage Protection Act, which requires developers to take necessary measures at the direction of the KHS administrator if a construction project poses a threat to heritage assets or their surrounding environments.
 
Article 13, Clause 3 of the same law states that preservation zones are generally set within 500 meters of a designated cultural asset, but may extend beyond that if a project outside the 500-meter range is deemed likely to impact the site. Article 35, Clause 1 further requires that any activity likely to affect a state-designated heritage asset must receive prior approval from the KHS.
 
Minister of Culture, Sports and Tourism Chae Hwi-young, right, and Korea Heritage Service Administrator Huh Min look at a Unesco World Heritage monument after visiting Jongmyo Shrine in central Seoul on Nov. 7, following a Supreme Court ruling in favor of an ordinance easing development restrictions outside designated preservation zones. [YONHAP]

Citing these provisions, the court concluded that repealing the ordinance clause would not compromise the protection of Jongmyo Shrine or its historical surroundings.
 
The KHS issued a statement Thursday acknowledging the Supreme Court’s decision but said it would take all necessary steps to ensure that the shrine does not lose its Unesco status due to redevelopment.
 
“We will work closely with the Cultural Heritage Committee, Unesco and other relevant bodies to prepare appropriate countermeasures,” the KHS said.


This article was originally written in Korean and translated by a bilingual reporter with the help of generative AI tools. It was then edited by a native English-speaking editor. All AI-assisted translations are reviewed and refined by our newsroom.
BY CHOI HYE-RI [[email protected]]
