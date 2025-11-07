G-Dragon themed Busan Fireworks Festival to launch on Nov. 15
The 20th Busan Fireworks Festival is set to be held at Gwangalli Beach in Busan on Nov. 15, organizers said Friday. This edition is themed after the singer G-Dragon and will feature AI technology like holograms.
Songs from G-Dragon’s solo album “Übermensch” will be played during the fireworks show.
One highlight of the festival will be a new kind of fireworks show using holograms, developed with polarizing filter technology. It was jointly created by Galaxy Corporation, an AI entertainment tech company that manages G-Dragon, and tech startup SLBS.
There will also be a digital fireworks show generated by AI and projected onto a large media wall.
About 80,000 to 90,000 fireworks are set to light up the night sky over Busan, according to the organizers.
Tickets for 14,000 seats are on sale via the festival’s website and Yes24.
