 G-Dragon themed Busan Fireworks Festival to launch on Nov. 15
Korea JoongAng Daily

Home > Culture > Life & Style

print dictionary print

G-Dragon themed Busan Fireworks Festival to launch on Nov. 15

Published: 07 Nov. 2025, 14:51
Singer G-Dragon during a concert in Macau [GALAXY CORPORATION]

Singer G-Dragon during a concert in Macau [GALAXY CORPORATION]

 
The 20th Busan Fireworks Festival is set to be held at Gwangalli Beach in Busan on Nov. 15, organizers said Friday. This edition is themed after the singer G-Dragon and will feature AI technology like holograms.
 
Songs from G-Dragon’s solo album “Übermensch” will be played during the fireworks show.
 

Related Article

One highlight of the festival will be a new kind of fireworks show using holograms, developed with polarizing filter technology. It was jointly created by Galaxy Corporation, an AI entertainment tech company that manages G-Dragon, and tech startup SLBS.
 
There will also be a digital fireworks show generated by AI and projected onto a large media wall.
 
About 80,000 to 90,000 fireworks are set to light up the night sky over Busan, according to the organizers.
 
Tickets for 14,000 seats are on sale via the festival’s website and Yes24.

BY SHIN MIN-HEE [[email protected]]
tags g-dragon busan fireworks festival

More in Life & Style

G-Dragon themed Busan Fireworks Festival to launch on Nov. 15

Holiday cheer returns Friday as Shinsegae's giant screen gets Christmas theme

Drier, healthier Koreans turn to alcohol-free 'morning raves' for fun minus the hangover

Netflix to open pop-up store for 'KPop Demon Hunters' in Seoul, other Asian cities

Miniature cosmetics gain popularity among K-beauty consumers amid rising inflation, demand shifts

Related Stories

Busan Fireworks Festival rescheduled for Dec. 17

G-Dragon to headline Madly Medley music festival in Incheon

More than 500 safety agents to be dispatched for Busan Fireworks Festival

Übermensch tour takes G-Dragon to 8 more cities in Asia

Seoul International Fireworks Festival to be held on Oct. 8
Log in to Twitter or Facebook account to connect
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
help-image Social comment?
s
lock icon

To write comments, please log in to one of the accounts.

Standards Board Policy (0/250자)