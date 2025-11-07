Can Korea raise its carbon reduction target without nuclear power? (KOR)

The Ministry of Climate, Energy and Environment held a public hearing on Nov. 6 to discuss the Lee Jae Myung administration’s 2035 nationally determined contribution (NDC). Under the 2015 Paris Agreement, countries must submit updated NDCs to the United Nations (UN) every five years. The ministry presented two options: a 50 to 60 percent reduction in greenhouse gas emissions from 2018 levels or a slightly higher 53 to 60 percent cut. The final plan will be reviewed by the Presidential Commission on Carbon Neutrality and Green Growth and the Cabinet before being submitted to the UN. Either option would raise the previous 40 percent reduction target set by the Moon Jae-in and Yoon Suk Yeol administrations by at least 10 to 13 percentage points. The ministry said the increase reflects President Lee’s pledge at the UN General Assembly in September to set a “responsible” emissions target.The debate has quickly intensified. Environmental groups argue the NDC should be raised to at least 61 percent, while industry groups counter that even 48 percent is difficult. Manufacturers in the semiconductor, automobile, petrochemical and steel industries warn of higher electricity prices, job losses and weakening competitiveness. Climate Minister Kim Sung-hwan said the ministry attempted to find a balance, but critics note the 10-point gap between the proposed lower and upper limits suggests a lack of consensus. Many also argue that the targets ignore the soaring power demand in the age of AI and the country’s economic challenges.The ministry also announced a plan that aims to reduce national energy consumption by 2029 through efficiency improvements. While welcome in principle, critics point to the opposite trend in reality. Data centers and AI infrastructure require enormous amounts of electricity. Running the 260,000 graphics processing units that Nvidia has pledged to supply to Korean companies alone would require a substantial increase in power. Some projections forecast that Korea’s total electricity consumption could double by 2050.Despite this, the government is simultaneously calling for reduced energy use and emissions while hesitating to expand nuclear power, which emits almost no greenhouse gases. The delay in approving a life extension for the Kori 2 reactor, which has been offline for two years, has drawn criticism. The Nuclear Safety and Security Commission has yet to reach a conclusion despite multiple reviews, raising concerns that Korea has not moved beyond the antinuclear stance of the previous administration.Trying to meet a sharply higher NDC while avoiding nuclear power is inconsistent in an AI-driven era of surging electricity demand. Realistic targets and an aligned energy strategy are essential if carbon neutrality is to be more than a slogan.기후에너지환경부가 어제 이재명 정부의 ‘2035년 온실가스 국가감축목표(NDC)’ 수립을 위한 공청회를 열었다. 2015년 체결된 파리협정에 따라 각국은 5년마다 NDC를 유엔에 제출해야 하는데, 이날 기후부는 ‘2018년 대비 50~60% 감축안’과 ‘53~60% 감축안’ 등 두 가지 안을 제시했다. 최종안은 대통령 직속 ‘2050 탄소중립녹색성장위원회’와 국무회의 심의·의결을 거쳐 유엔에 제출된다. 어느 쪽으로 최종안이 나오든 문재인 정부와 윤석열 정부가 제시했던 40% 감축 목표보다 하한 기준으로 10~13%포인트 상향된 수치다. 이 대통령이 지난 9월 유엔총회에서 “책임감 있는 온실가스 감축 목표를 수립하겠다”고 약속함에 따라 기후부가 목표치를 대폭 올렸다고 한다.이런 목표를 두고 논란이 거세다. 환경단체는 “NDC를 61% 이상으로 대폭 상향해야 한다”고 주장하지만 산업계는 “48%도 버겁다”고 맞선다. 반도체·자동차·석유화학·철강 등 제조업계는 전기료 인상, 고용 감소, 산업경쟁력 약화 등을 걱정하고 있다. 김성환 기후부 장관은 “상반된 의견 속에 균형점을 찾고자 노력했다”고 밝혔지만, 상한과 하한이 10%포인트 차가 나는 목표안을 두고 사회적 합의 도출에 실패한 결과라는 지적이 나온다. 무엇보다 인공지능(AI) 시대에 폭증할 전기 수요와 어려운 경제 현실 등을 충분히 고려하지 않은 ‘이상주의적 목표’라는 비판이 크다.그제 기후부는 효율 개선을 통해 2029년 에너지 소비를 지금보다 줄이겠다는 내용의 ‘제7차 에너지 이용 합리화 기본계획’을 발표했다. 이런 계획이 가능하다면 환영할 일이지만 현실은 오히려 반대로 가고 있다. AI 시대에 데이터센터 등을 가동하려면 막대한 전기 수요가 발생한다. 엔비디아가 국내에 공급하겠다는 그래픽처리장치(GPU) 26만 장을 돌리는 데도 막대한 전력이 추가로 필요하다. 국내 전기 총사용량이 2050년까지 현재의 두 배로 늘어날 것이라는 에너지 수요 전망도 있다.이런 상황에서 정부 한쪽은 탄소 배출 감축과 에너지 소비 축소를 장담하고, 다른 한쪽은 온실가스를 거의 배출하지 않는 원전 가동을 주저하고 있다. 말과 행동이 엇박자를 내는 셈이다. 원자력안전위원회가 2년째 정지된 고리 원전 2호기의 수명 연장(계속 운전) 심의를 두 차례나 진행하고도 결론을 미룬 것이 대표적이다. 문재인 정부의 탈원전 그림자에서 벗어나지 못했다는 우려의 목소리가 나올 수밖에 없다. 전기 수요가 폭증할 AI 시대에 탈원전 기조를 유지하면서 대폭 상향된 NDC를 달성하겠다는 것은 앞뒤가 맞지 않는다. 현실 가능한 감축 목표와 에너지 전략을 조율하는 것이 진짜 탄소중립의 출발점이다.