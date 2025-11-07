Mahler’s confession of being forgotten by the world (KOR)

Gustav Mahler (1860-1911), one of the most influential composers of the early 20th century, sought to expose the contradictions of a world where ecstasy and suffering coexist. Through the eyes of an outsider, he embraced what was sometimes grotesque, sometimes distant from beauty, because it felt closer to the truth. This was not only his artistic lens but also his lived reality. He was, in his own words, a “triple outsider” — a Bohemian, an Austrian and a Jew. Even after becoming one of the world’s greatest conductors, hostility toward him persisted.Around the turn of the century, as he approached 40, Mahler fell in love. Yet, love did not dispel solitude. For him, this was the limit of human existence. If imperfect love on Earth is but a sign of eternal life in heaven, then love and death are not opposites. Love and death, the fleeting and the eternal, began to take root at the core of his being. His uncertainty about his identity remained, and he sank deeper into philosophical reflection. It was during this period that one of his most personal songs was born.“I am lost to the worldWith which I used to waste so much time,It has heard nothing of me for so longIt may well think that I am dead.It is of no consequence to meWhether it thinks me dead or not.I cannot deny it,For I am indeed dead to the world.I am dead to the world’s tumultAnd rest in a quiet realm.I live alone in my heaven,In my love and in my song.”This song, part of "Songs on the Death of Children" (1901-04), represents Mahler’s truest confession. Its tone is contemplative, almost Taoist — an ascetic voice quietly preparing to leave the world without striving for greatness. One person’s loneliness was transformed into art, resonating across time and touching the hearts of many. It is a plea to listen to the loneliness that exists here and now, and an appeal to reach out to those forgotten by the world.위대한 작곡가 말러(사진)는 이방인의 예리한 시선으로 황홀경과 고통이 공존하는 세상의 모순을 드러내고자 했다. 때론 추하고, 때론 조화로운 미에서 멀어진다. 그게 더 진실하게 느껴졌기 때문이었다. 사실 그것은 그의 현실이기도 했다. 그는 보헤미안·오스트리아인·유대인, 비주류 세 가지가 겹친 ‘삼중의 이방인’이었다. 세계 최고의 지휘자가 되었지만, 세상이 그에게 내보이는 적개심은 가실 줄 몰랐다.세기가 바뀌고 마흔 즈음이 되었을 때, 말러는 사랑에 빠졌다. 그러나 사랑해도 외로웠다. 인간의 실존적 한계였다. 만일 지상에서의 불완전한 사랑이 영원한 천상의 삶에 대한 예표라면, 사랑과 죽음이 꼭 서로 모순되는 일은 아니다. 사랑과 죽음, 순간과 영원이 그의 마음 중심부에 자리 잡기 시작했다. 정체성이 흔들리는 불안은 여전했고, 그는 이제 더 깊은 사변의 세계로 침잠해 들어갔다. 그리고 그때쯤 한 편의 노래가 탄생했다.‘나는 세상에서 잊혔네/ 더불어 덧없이 오랜 시간 쇠했네/ 세상은 오래도록 내 소식 못 들어/ 그저 내가 죽었겠거니 하겠네// 그것도 내겐 별 상관없는 일./ 죽었다 여기든지 아니라 하든지/ 나 역시 반박할 아무 것 없으니/ 세상 보기에 나는 죽은 것이나 같네// 요지경 세상에게는 죽은 자요/ 고요한 땅에서 쉬고 있으니/ 나의 하늘 그 속에서 나 홀로 살리,/ 나의 사랑, 내 노래 속에서!’뤼케르트의 시에 붙인 이 노래(‘뤼케르트에 의한 5개의 가곡’)는 말러의 가장 진실된 고백이다. 거의 도교적이라 할 만큼 관조적인 분위기, 흡사 무엇을 이루려 하거나 커지려는 마음 없이 고요히 세상을 뜨려는 은자의 음성과도 같다. 한 사람의 외로움이 예술작품으로 바뀌어 시간 너머로 공명하기 시작하고 많은 사람의 심금을 울린다. 그것은 지금 여기의 외로움에도 귀를 열라는 호소다. 세상에 잊힌 자들에게 다시 손을 내밀라는 요청이다.