BabyMonster to release 'Psycho' music video
Published: 07 Nov. 2025, 16:32
- SHIN MIN-HEE
Girl group BabyMonster is set to release the music video for the song “Psycho” on Nov. 19, agency YG Entertainment said Friday.
“Psycho” is featured on the group’s second EP, “We Go Up,” which was released on Oct. 10.
The song is a fuse of hip-hop, dance and rock genres, complemented with powerful bass sounds.
BabyMonster debuted in 2023 and is known for songs like “Batter Up” (2023), “Drip” (2024) and “We Go Up.” The septet comprises Ruka, Pharita, Asa, Ahyeon, Rami, Rora and Chiquita.
The group is set to kick off the “Love Monsters” tour in Chiba, Japan, on Nov. 15 and perform in cities throughout Japan, Thailand and Taiwan.
