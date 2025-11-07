Girl group Fifty Fifty, French rapper Orelsan collab on 'Oulalalala'
Published: 07 Nov. 2025, 16:33
Girl group Fifty Fifty has collaborated with French rapper and actor Orelsan on the song “Oulalalala,” which was released on Friday, Sony Music Korea said.
The song is featured on the soundtrack for the French fantasy adventure film “Yoroi,” which stars the rapper.
Orelsan is known for songs like “Changement” (2008), “Suicide social” (2011), “Basique” (2017) and “Du propre” (2021). He has won numerous accolades at the Victoires de la Musique, a prestigious French award ceremony held every year.
It is Orelsan’s first time working with a Korean act. He said through Sony Music that he became immersed in Fifty Fifty’s song “Pookie,” which ultimately inspired the collaboration.
“Orelsan’s artistry and storytelling conveyed deep meaning to us,” Fifty Fifty said in a press release. “We were able to feel the film’s emotion and energy through the song, and explore our own distinctive, fresh color.”
Fifty Fifty debuted in 2022 and is best known for the song “Cupid” (2023).
