 The Boyz's new subunit to release digital single 'Tiger'
Korea JoongAng Daily

Home > Entertainment > K-pop

print dictionary print

The Boyz's new subunit to release digital single 'Tiger'

Published: 07 Nov. 2025, 14:48
A teaser image for "Tiger," a digital single by a subunit of The Boyz [ONE HUNDRED LABEL]

A teaser image for "Tiger," a digital single by a subunit of The Boyz [ONE HUNDRED LABEL]

 
A subunit of The Boyz will release the digital single “Tiger” on Tuesday, the boy band’s agency One Hundred Label said Friday.
 
The subgroup, for which a name has not yet been announced, includes Hyunjae, Sunwoo and Juyeon.
 

Related Article

“Tiger” was previously performed on stage to fans during The Boyz’s “The Blaze” world tour.
 
The Boyz debuted in 2017 with the song “Boy,” in the EP “The First.” The band currently has 10 members and has released songs including “Giddy Up” (2018), “Bloom Bloom” (2019), “Maverick” (2021), “Whisper” (2022) and “Trigger” (2024).
 
The Boyz is set to perform in Jakarta, Indonesia, on Saturday as part of “The Blaze.”

BY SHIN MIN-HEE [[email protected]]
tags the boyz subunit single

More in K-pop

Girl group Fifty Fifty, French rapper Orelsan collab on 'Oulalalala'

BabyMonster to release 'Psycho' music video

G-Dragon themed Busan Fireworks Festival to launch on Nov. 15

The Boyz's new subunit to release digital single 'Tiger'

Seventeen adds 'NEW_' concerts in Singapore, Philippines

Related Stories

The Boyz to release 'Sweet' on June 17

The Boyz to release special winter single 'All About You' on Dec. 6

Dalcomsoft and boy band The Boyz launch mobile game

The Boyz to release third full album on March 17

'Thrilling' performance

Log in to Twitter or Facebook account to connect
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
help-image Social comment?
s
lock icon

To write comments, please log in to one of the accounts.

Standards Board Policy (0/250자)