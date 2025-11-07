The Boyz's new subunit to release digital single 'Tiger'
Published: 07 Nov. 2025, 14:48
A subunit of The Boyz will release the digital single “Tiger” on Tuesday, the boy band’s agency One Hundred Label said Friday.
The subgroup, for which a name has not yet been announced, includes Hyunjae, Sunwoo and Juyeon.
“Tiger” was previously performed on stage to fans during The Boyz’s “The Blaze” world tour.
The Boyz debuted in 2017 with the song “Boy,” in the EP “The First.” The band currently has 10 members and has released songs including “Giddy Up” (2018), “Bloom Bloom” (2019), “Maverick” (2021), “Whisper” (2022) and “Trigger” (2024).
The Boyz is set to perform in Jakarta, Indonesia, on Saturday as part of “The Blaze.”
