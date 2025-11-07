 North fires missile into East Sea
Korea JoongAng Daily

Published: 07 Nov. 2025, 13:36 Updated: 07 Nov. 2025, 13:37
A short-range ballistic missile (SRBM) is seen being launched by North Korea on Sept. 19, 2024, in this file photo released by the state-run Korean Central News Agency. [KOREAN CENTRAL NEWS AGENCY]

North Korea fired a ballistic missile into the East Sea on Friday, South Korea’s Joint Chiefs of Staff (JCS) said, marking Pyongyang’s first missile launch in 16 days.
 
The JCS said in a message sent to the defense ministry press corps at 12:39 p.m. that “North Korea has fired a ballistic missile toward the East Sea.”
 

The launch is the seventh ballistic missile test this year and the second since President Lee Jae Myung took office. The previous launch took place on Oct. 22.
 
South Korea’s military said it is analyzing the type, range and other specifications of the missile.

BY JANG GU-SEUL [[email protected]]
