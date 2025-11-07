North fires missile into East Sea
Published: 07 Nov. 2025, 13:36 Updated: 07 Nov. 2025, 13:37
North Korea fired a ballistic missile into the East Sea on Friday, South Korea’s Joint Chiefs of Staff (JCS) said, marking Pyongyang’s first missile launch in 16 days.
The JCS said in a message sent to the defense ministry press corps at 12:39 p.m. that “North Korea has fired a ballistic missile toward the East Sea.”
The launch is the seventh ballistic missile test this year and the second since President Lee Jae Myung took office. The previous launch took place on Oct. 22.
South Korea’s military said it is analyzing the type, range and other specifications of the missile.
BY JANG GU-SEUL [[email protected]]
