 Citizens rescue child trapped under car after being hit in Suwon
Korea JoongAng Daily

Published: 07 Nov. 2025, 12:18
Car driven by a woman on Nov. 6 is parked on the side of the road in Suwon, Gyeonggi. The driver ran over a child the same day with the car. [YONHAP]

A group of citizens came together to rescue a child who was trapped under a car after being hit while crossing a crosswalk in Suwon, Gyeonggi.
 
The accident occurred at around 9:05 p.m. Thursday at a diagonal crosswalk in a school zone in Yeongtong District, Suwon, when a compact car driven by a woman in her 50s struck a child riding a bicycle across the street, according to the Suwon Yeongtong Police Precinct on Friday.
 

The woman, who was making a right turn out of an apartment complex, was not driving at a high speed. However, the collision caused the boy, still on his bicycle, to become trapped under the front bumper of the vehicle.
 
Around 10 bystanders rushed over and, working together, slowly lifted the car to free the child. The boy suffered abrasions and other minor injuries and is being treated at a hospital.
 
The driver told police she had not seen the child before the crash. Police said they plan to investigate her on charges of violating the Act on the Aggravated Punishment of Specific Crimes, considering that the accident took place within a school zone.
 
“When officers arrived at the scene, the situation had already been resolved,” a police official said. “Several citizens nearby had lifted the vehicle together to rescue the child.”


This article was originally written in Korean and translated by a bilingual reporter with the help of generative AI tools. It was then edited by a native English-speaking editor. All AI-assisted translations are reviewed and refined by our newsroom.
BY KIM EUN-BIN [[email protected]]
tags Driver School zone Korea

