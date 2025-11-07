Complaint filed against Jeon Somi for using Red Cross symbol to promote beauty brand
Published: 07 Nov. 2025, 13:18 Updated: 07 Nov. 2025, 13:36
- SHIN MIN-HEE
A complaint has reportedly been filed with the police against singer Jeon Somi due to her recent unauthorized use of the Korean Red Cross symbol in a promotional kit for her beauty brand GLYF, according to Sports Kyunghyang on Friday.
GLYF apologized Thursday in a social media post, calling the unapproved use of the emblem a “complete mistake.”
“We deeply apologize for failing to recognize the historical and humanitarian significance of the Red Cross symbol, as well as the importance of its legal protections.”
GLYF said it has taken immediate measures, such as removing posts with related designs online, retrieving the PR kits and strengthening in-house guidelines on the use of emblems.
The PR kit in question featured a white box with a red cross logo stamped on top, reminiscent of a first-aid kit.
Korean law mandates that only military medical institutions or individuals who have received permission by the Red Cross may use the emblem or any similar designs. Violations may result in a fine of up to 10 million won ($7,000).
Jeon nor GLYF have acknowledged the police complaint.
The news follows girl group i-dle’s stage costume last year, when the group — then known as (G)I-DLE — wore lifeguard-themed outfits with the Red Cross symbol. Agency Cube Entertainment apologized on the matter and the group made a donation to the Korea Red Cross after the controversy.
BY SHIN MIN-HEE
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
