Controversy arises over Chinese group’s military attire during Seoul walking event
Published: 07 Nov. 2025, 12:07
A group of Chinese nationals has drawn controversy for marching in formation along the Han River in what some online users mistook for a military drill. Though the event was a walking meetup, participants wore outfits resembling military fatigues or bright red uniforms — colors and styles often associated with Chinese nationalism.
Videos recently shared on online forums and social media showed dozens of people walking in coordinated rows through Yeouido Han River Park in western Seoul. At the front were individuals wearing sunglasses and camouflage-style clothing, while others followed behind waving red flags.
The group also held a brief gathering in a public square, where a representative addressed the participants and led group exercises.
“Sports transcend borders,” the speaker said. “Let’s strengthen Korea-China friendship, enjoy this walk and make good memories.”
It was later confirmed that the event took place on Oct. 31 and was part of an international walking exchange program, hosted by a Korean nonprofit organization, the Korea Cultural Exchange Center. The participants came from Zhengzhou, Henan Province in China. Organizers said the camouflage-patterned uniforms were the group’s usual walking attire.
Initial reactions online were largely negative, especially before it became known that the event was actually a walking exchange program. Some users criticized the group for wearing military-style attire in a foreign country, questioning, “Why are they dressed like soldiers in Seoul?” and “What is the Seoul city government doing?”
The incident follows another recent controversy when a Chinese performance team displayed China’s national flag and footage of a military parade during a festival in Yeoju, Gyeonggi. The Yeoju Sejong Culture and Tourism Foundation later apologized, saying the display did not align with the event’s cultural exchange purpose and had not been properly vetted.
Under Korean law, there are no legal grounds to ban foreigners from wearing their country’s military uniforms. The Act on the Regulation of Military Uniforms and Equipment prohibits civilians from wearing Korean military uniforms or similar attire, but does not apply to foreign military clothing.
This article was originally written in Korean and translated by a bilingual reporter with the help of generative AI tools. It was then edited by a native English-speaking editor. All AI-assisted translations are reviewed and refined by our newsroom.
